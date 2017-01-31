Proceedings of the IEEE Publishes Special Issue on Plasmonics

Plasmonics Cover Plasmonics is a highly multidisciplinary field. This special issue publishes a comprehensive, single source of papers on major developments in plasmonics.

Proceedings of the IEEE, the most highly cited general-interest journal in electrical engineering and computer science, has released a special issue on Plasmonics.

Plasmonics, the study of the interaction between electromagnetic field and free electrons in a metal, has made extensive technological progress within the scientific and engineering research communities over the past decade. This special issue provides a collection of eight invited papers from world-leading experts covering a wide range of topics in this expanding field of optical science and engineering.

“Plasmonics is a highly multidisciplinary field. This special issue publishes a comprehensive, single source of papers on major developments in plasmonics.” said Pierre Berini, IEEE Fellow, Fellow of the CAE, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Professor of Physics, University Research Chair in Surface Plasmon Photonics, and Director of the Centre for Research in Photonics at the University of Ottawa and Guest Editor of the special issue on Plasmonics. “For the first time, the field of plasmonics is starting to produce concepts that can be incorporated into commercial applications.”

The first group of papers covers broadly topical areas of plasmonics:



“Development of Optical Metasurfaces: Emerging Concepts and New Materials,” by A. M. Shaltout et al. describes the basic operating principles of metasurfaces, materials typically used in their realization, and then surveys applications.

“Extraordinary Optical Transmission: Fundamentals and Applications,” by S. G. Rodrigo et al. reviews the basic principles underpinning Bethe’s theory and surveys a diverse range of applications that have emerged based on this phenomenon. This paper also covers different mechanisms that lead to extraordinary optical transmission.

“Quantum Plasmonics,” by J. M. Fitzgerald et al. covers the emerging area of quantum plasmonics. The paper also reviews the major theoretical frameworks relevant to this area and applications including sensing, lasing, and quantum computing.

The second set of papers reviews new application areas in plasmonics:



“Amplification and Lasing of Plasmonic Modes,” by J. S. T. Smalley et al. reviews the involvement of surface plasmons in optical amplification and lasing processes. The paper covers recent plasmonic laser achievements, including nanoparticle lasers, nanowire lasers, planar waveguide lasers, and cavity-free lasers, and offers a perspective on challenges ahead.

“Benchmarking System-Level Performance of Passive and Active Plasmonic Components: Integrated Circuit Approach,” by A. V. Krasavin and A. V. Zayats discusses various figures of merit rooted in energy consumption and bandwidth, to compare surface plasmon waveguides. This paper also introduces several benchmarks for different types of plasmonic modulators.

“Plasmonic Photodetectors, Photovoltaics, and Hot-Electron Devices,” by M. L. Brongersma highlights the progress made in the field of plasmonic photodetectors and energy harvesting devices. Brongersma reviews several plasmonic device concepts, including grating-, antenna-, waveguide-, and metamaterial-based photodetectors.

“Plasmonic Organic Hybrid Modulators-Scaling Highest Speed Photonics to the Microscale,” by C. Haffner et al. explores plasmonics as a viable technology for single-channel intensity modulators and more sophisticated IQ modulators. The paper describes electro–optic phase modulators based on the metal-dielectric–metal configuration using an organic electro–optic medium to effect the modulating action.

“Optical Biosensors Based on Plasmonic Nanostructures: A Review,” by B. Špaĉková et al. reviews the fundamentals of optical biosensors and presents recent technological advances and applications. The authors discuss a variety of biodetection applications, such as the detection of cancer markers, bacteria and viruses, immuno-response biomarkers, drug residues, toxins, heavy metals, and applications in molecular biology.

