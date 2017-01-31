Patriot Software Named Top Payroll Software

Patriot Software Payroll is the highest rated payroll according to users. The Patriot team works hard to offer our customers a payroll solution that is simple and affordable. —Wendy Bolois, Payroll Product Director

Patriot Software, LLC has been ranked first on G2 Crowd’s Top 10 Payroll Software List.

G2 Crowd is a website that helps companies find reliable business software. G2 Crowd has over 100,000 reviews of business software solutions and offers insight from expert peers, everyday users, and aggregated data.

“We are excited and honored to be recognized as the best payroll solution in G2 Crowd’s Top 10 Payroll Software list,” says Wendy Bolois, Payroll Product Director. “The Patriot team works hard to offer our customers a payroll solution that is simple and affordable.”

The Top 10 Payroll Software list ranks Patriot’s payroll software as the number one payroll solution. This list takes into account whether the user is likely to recommend the software and if the software meets the user’s requirements. Patriot scored the highest in both of these categories. G2 Crowd also reviewed return on investment (ROI) and other factors when ranking software solutions.

Patriot Software currently offers full service payroll and basic payroll software for small business. Small business owners who are unfamiliar with payroll benefit from a simple three-step payroll process and free, U.S.-based support.

Patriot Software, LLC, located in Canton, Ohio, provides easy-to-use online accounting and payroll software for small businesses in the USA. For information on all of Patriot’s products servicing the United States, contact Patriot Software, LLC at 877-968-7147, or visit http://www.patriotsoftware.com.