Vacuum Engineering & Materials Gears for Growth and Innovation

Vacuum Engineering & Materials (VEM), a leading manufacturer of physical vapor deposition (PVD) sputtering targets and evaporation materials, has increased capacity of its ISO 9001:2008 certified facility in Santa Clara, California by 40%. As a direct result of growing customer demand for shield cleaning services, the expansion provides precision parts cleaning and surface treatment of PVD shield kits, as well as other process kit types, for manufacturers in the semiconductor, photonics, LED, data storage, aerospace & defense and life sciences industries. In addition to new, automated robotic controlled Twin Wire Arc Spray (TWAS) and Plasma Spray capability, the investment includes equipment for ultrasonic cleaning, cleanroom drying, bake out, new cleaning processes, and a cleanroom certified to Class 100.

The Twin Wire Arc Spray is a leading-edge technology that increases mean wafer between clean (MWBC) by applying an enhanced, textured coating on critical chamber components. The textured coating provides increased surface area of the parts and allows more material to be deposited as well as better deposition adhesion for better particle control. The Plasma Spray system allows for the ability to coat chamber components with high purity ceramic films, such as Al2O3 and Y2O3 to extend part life and improve surface cleanliness of parts.

"We’ve expanded our manufacturing capacity to better serve our customers and to provide them with one-stop solutions that will enable them to focus on their core businesses,” said Bob Kavanaugh, President of VEM. “We are pleased our expanded facility is up and running providing customers with fast turnaround and lower costs. VEM is committed to continuing investments in our state-of-the-art facilities, to further meet customer needs.”

Vacuum Engineering & Materials has been recognized as a trusted manufacturer of high-quality PVD materials for over 30 years. Based on years of experience, VEM continues to innovate new products and services that provide our customers with the latest PVD solutions available today.

About Vacuum Engineering & Materials (VEM)

Vacuum Engineering & Materials is a leading manufacturer of high purity thin film deposition materials used in the semiconductor, wireless, photonics, LED, data storage, aerospace & defense, and life sciences markets. From cutting edge R&D needs to large production requirements, VEM offers a full range of products and services. Our product portfolio, ranging from high purity PVD sputtering targets to evaporation materials, spans the periodic table and we have an experienced technical team developing innovative new products. VEM also provides precious metal reclamation and shield cleaning services. VEM is ISO 9001:2008 certified. More information can be found at http://www.vem-co.com.