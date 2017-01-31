BatteryPlex.com Unveils New Line of PowerSonic Batteries

Batteryplex.com offers new Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery by Power-Sonic

SLA battery users can now take advantage of a lighter, safer option. BatteryPlex.com, a trusted Power-Sonic distributor, has thoroughly vetted the manufacturer's new Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery and has announced it will be among the first to offer these innovative new batteries to the public.

The new Lithium Iron Phosphate offers a host of advantages over older Lithium Ion battery counterparts. The foremost advantages is its safe and stable chemistry. Lithium iron allows Power-Sonic to produce batteries which are less likely to explode, short-circuit, or overcharge, even on impact.

The new batteries also offer a high degree of convenience as they are 40% lighter than comparable capacity SLA batteries on the market today. This makes them much easier to transport and carry than their original counterparts. In addition, they charge far faster.

"BatteryPlex is proud to offer the world's safest and most innovative batteries," says Randy Walker, owner of the BatteryPlex company. "We have a long standing relationship with Power-Sonic, and we are proud we will be bringing these fantastic new batteries to customers around the world."

Each of the new batteries includes a rugged, flame-retardant plastic case and cover. They are all certified-compliant with EU Battery Directive 2006/66/EC and are UN 38.3, UL 1642, UL 2054, ICE 62133, FCC and CE approved. The new Lithium Iron Phosphate SLA is available in both a 12.8 Volt model and a 25.6 Volt model.

To learn more about BatteryPlex, visit http://www.batteryplex.com.

To learn more about the new Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery, visit:

http://www.power-sonic.com/LithiumIronPhosphate.php

http://www.power-sonic.com/images/powersonic/literature/SLA_Batteries/LiFePO4FAQs.pdf

http://www.power-sonic.com/images/powersonic/literature/SafetyDataSheets/SDSForLithiumIronPhosphate.pdf

ABOUT POWER-SONIC

Power-Sonic has been producing batteries for over 46 years and distributes in over 70 countries worldwide. Find out more by visiting http://www.power-sonic.com/.

ABOUT BATTERYPLEX

Randy L. Walker launched BatteryPlex in 2006 after a long career spent providing his battery expertise to other companies. BatteryPlex has since established a reputation for quality products, friendly, honest service, and knowledgeable guidance. At BatteryPlex, the "Customer is King," and the company's goal is always to forge lifelong relationships. Visit http://www.batteryplex.com to learn more.

CONTACT

Randy L. Walker

Owner

BatteryPlex

4613 North University Drive #417

Coral Springs, FL 33067

(954) 247-8798

http://www.batteryplex.com

randy(at)batteryplex(dot)com