Adams Stirling PLC welcomes Nathan R. McGuire as a new partner in our San Francisco, Sacramento and Stockton offices.

Adams Stirling PLC, California’s premier law firm representing community associations, announces Nathan McGuire as a new partner in the firm and Managing Partner of its San Francisco, Sacramento and Stockton offices. Mr. McGuire is a Super Lawyer’s California Rising Star for the last 5 years running and is the recipient of an AV Preeminent Peer Review Rated designation from Martindale-Hubbell, which signifies the highest level of peer review excellence.

In addition to extensive experience as general counsel to common interest developments, Mr. McGuire has broad experience in real estate subdivision development, purchase and sale agreements, escrow issues, restrictive covenants, easements, deeds, and other issues affecting real property.

Mr. McGuire is an active member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and the Building Industry Association and a frequent author and speaker on community association topics. He is also an at-large delegate to CAI’s California Legislative Action Committee and serves on the Executive Committee as Vice Chair.

Mr. McGuire graduated with distinction from St. Mary’s College with a BA in English and Philosophy. He earned his Juris Doctor from U.C. Davis School of Law. Prior to joining Adams Stirling, Mr. McGuire was a principal with Neumiller & Beardslee.

Adams Stirling PLC represents common interest developments throughout the state. Known for its award-winning resource website http://www.Davis-Stirling.com, the firm has offices in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange County, Riverside, Palm Desert, San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, and Stockton.

