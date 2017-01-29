Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CarlisleIT), in partnership with Associated Air Center, is pleased to announce FAA STC issuance for the first configurable ARINC 791 compliant installation for A320 aircraft with the choice of Ka, Ku or Ka/Ku Tri-Band radomes for SATCOM installations. This flexibility is made possible by using the Sheergard™ family of universal radomes developed by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics. CarlisleIT developed the universal installation provisions and executed simultaneous FAA and EASA STC applications, testing, and certification approvals.

The CarlisleIT SATCOM system design and installation kit minimizes time required for installation, provides maximum system configuration flexibility, and helps future proof aircraft for next generation SATCOM system applications.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of high-performance wire and cable, including optical fiber. Since 1940, we have grown our product portfolio to include specialty and filtered connectors, contacts, cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, trays and installation kits. In addition to our vast product breadth, we provide our customers a higher level of support by offering engineering and certification services for the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, industrial, test & measurement, and medical industries.

For more information visit http://www.CarlisleIT.com.

View ARINC 791 time lapse installation video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUJylgMsxH4&feature=youtu.be

About Associated Air Center (AAC)

Associated Air Center (AAC), StandardAero’s Transport Category VIP completion center in Dallas, Texas, is the global leader in BBJ completions and the most experienced completion company in the industry. Authorized by both Boeing and Airbus, AAC offers full completion capabilities for both narrow body and wide body aircraft, including maintenance, refurbishment, modifications and upgrades. AAC’s vertically-integrated, state-of-the-art facility provides world-class interior design, engineering and completion capabilities, engine and airframe MRO and ODA certification authority. AAC provides the most advanced engineering in the industry along with operational excellence and superior customer service from start to finish, keeping airplane programs on schedule; providing industry-leading experience and warranty support after delivery. Founded in 1948 as Associate Radio, the company has served the VVIP market and global Heads of State for over six decades.