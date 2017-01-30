UMA Healthy Snacks for 1500+ Staff Health is at the center of who we are as an institution.

Produce trucks from Weyand Food Distributors in Tampa will deliver healthy snacks to Ultimate Medical Academy’s 1500+ Tampa Bay area staff this week at the school’s two locations in Tampa and campus in Clearwater.

This healthy food giveaway, where staff can sample seasonal fruits and vegetables they might not normally try, is one of the unique ways that UMA encourages healthy living at the nonprofit healthcare school. UMA’s Ultimate Healthy Living (UHL) program for staff reinforces UMA’s mission to help adult learners attain degrees in the healthcare field and prepare for rewarding careers.

"Health is at the center of who we are as an institution,” said UMA President Derek Apanovitch. “We work hard every day to help students prepare for and start successful careers in the healthcare field, and we actively promote the health and well-being of our faculty and staff as a part of our commitment to being an employer of choice in Tampa Bay.”

As part of the UHL program, UMA also sponsors more than 60 team sports for staff through Tampa Bay Club Sport (TBCS). UMA teams won five TBCS championships in 2016. UMA also sponsors employee participation in 5-K races, including popular mud runs, and charitable events, such as the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides walk.

In addition, UMA provides onsite workout classes such as Zumba and Piyo, seminars on weight loss and team-building activities, and offers discounts to local gyms in the Tampa Bay area.

