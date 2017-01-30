Blackstone Audio Acquires Audio Editions

“We are thrilled to bring in Audio Editions, and our team is excited to work with the talented staff there to grow the brand and help it reach new heights." -Josh Stanton, President and CEO, Blackstone Audio Inc

Blackstone Audio has acquired Audio Editions of Auburn, California. While Audio Editions will remain fully operational as is in Auburn, retaining its current staff, Blackstone is dedicated to preserving and growing the brand, giving it a boost with the aid of Blackstone’s resources. Blackstone plans to update Audio Editions’ website and offer digital downloads to patrons.

“We are thrilled to bring in Audio Editions, and our team is excited to work with the talented staff there to grow the brand and help it reach new heights. The two companies are a natural fit, sharing similar business practices and company cultures that mesh well,” says Josh Stanton, President and CEO, Blackstone Audio Inc. “Blackstone is committed to seamlessly providing direct-to-consumers and special markets the opportunity to enjoy Audio Editions’ wide offering of titles and superior customer service, with the benefit of our advanced technology.”

Grady Hesters, owner of Audio Editions, who will stay on as a consultant, remarks on the recent acquisition: “We are very pleased to have concluded this arrangement. We have been extremely impressed with Blackstone’s accomplishment in publishing and in download delivery. It is a natural fit, perfect for laying a foundation for more growth for Audio Editions. We are especially happy that our staff in Auburn will be moving forward with Blackstone.”

ABOUT AUDIO EDITIONS

For 32 years, Audio Editions has been the leading direct-to-consumer audiobook retailer, beginning with a full-service mail-order catalog, and continuing with both catalog and website. Audio Editions’ promise to customers has been to be ‘your complete source for audiobooks,’ offering over 50,000 audiobook titles from all major publishers, in cassette, CD, and MP3-CD. Its merchandisers and managers combine decades of audio publishing industry knowledge with expertise in catalog and direct-mail marketing.

ABOUT BLACKSTONE AUDIO, INC.

Founded in 1987, Blackstone Audio is a privately owned company currently employing over 200 full-time staff in Ashland, Oregon. Offering a catalog of over 10,000 audiobook titles with 150+ new titles being added each month, the authors are as varied as the books themselves, including such names as A.A. Milne, Stephanie Laurens, J. R. R. Tolkien, Suzanne Brockman, Ian Fleming, C. S. Lewis, Ayn Rand, Gabriel García Márquez, Chuck Palahniuk, T. C. Boyle, Sherrilyn Kenyon, Karin Slaughter, and many more. Blackstone prides itself on upholding the highest standards for audiobook production in the industry. This effort has garnered us over 325 AudioFile Earphones Awards and 52 Audie Awards, as well as multiple Grammy nominations and wins. Blackstone provides superior content by acclaimed authors and award-winning narrators, and products are available on CD, MP3 CD, and as digital downloads on our retail audiobook site Downpour.com, which also carries audio products from other major publishers and offers thousands of new titles each month.

