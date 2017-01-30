TreeHouse Health Adds Fourteenth Portfolio Company, Orderly Health

Orderly Health has created an elegant solution designed to help consumers of healthcare better self-manage their care by providing personalized information in a convenient and easily adoptable fashion.

TreeHouse Health, an innovation center designed to invest in emerging healthcare companies and help accelerate their growth, announces its investment and partnership with Orderly Health, a Colorado digital health company founded in 2015.

Orderly is revolutionizing the healthcare management industry with its text-based services. Users of Orderly can simply text their healthcare questions to Orderly using a designated phone number, a web-based chat application, and soon they will be supporting integration on Slack, an inter-office communication platform favored by many startups and technology companies. By using multiple data sources, Orderly can provide answers immediately to help users find the best doctor, the lowest price for medications or common services, or better understand their benefits. With the convenience of a chat-based interface, Orderly has the answers when consumers need it most.

“Orderly Health has created an elegant solution designed to help consumers of healthcare better self-manage their care by providing personalized information in a convenient and easily adoptable fashion. They bring a much better user experience to a complicated system,” said J.D. Blank, Managing Director of TreeHouse Health.

“From our first interaction with the team at Treehouse Health, we were impressed by their passion for startups and their desire to make a lasting impact in the far-reaching landscape that is the U.S. healthcare system. We’re excited to have their domain expertise, access to their portfolio of other influential healthcare players, and the backing of a team so obviously motivated by fomenting the change they wish to see in the world,” said Kevin Krauth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orderly Health.

Along with providing investment, TreeHouse Health also offers its portfolio companies access to its ecosystem consisting of leading healthcare organizations, professional service providers, and other emerging healthcare companies.

About TreeHouse Health LLC

TreeHouse Health, established in 2013, is an innovation center that helps emerging healthcare companies accelerate their growth by facilitating collaboration with Anchor Tenants while simultaneously providing investment, expertise and guidance around business development and brand exposure. To date, TreeHouse Health has invested in fourteen early-stage healthcare companies and has three Anchor Tenant relationships with Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (BCBS), and Accenture. To learn more, visit TreeHouse-Health.com.

About Orderly Health

Orderly Health is the best way for individuals to answer their questions about healthcare. Orderly offers its service to employers to help them save money and time by directing their employees to lowest cost options for healthcare using a smart text messaging platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. By aggregating multiple data sources and third party services, Orderly has created the first automated concierge for personal healthcare that is customized to the individual, easy to use, and always available. To find out more or try an interactive demo of the Orderly platform, you can sign up at OrderlyHealth.com.