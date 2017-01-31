The NAAMTA standards are very thorough, and should be the industry standard, on how to run an air-ambulance company from beginning to end. I honestly feel the Quality Management standards implemented by NAAMTA, have or will save many lives.

Jet ICU, a global leader in worldwide air ambulance services, continues to demonstrate their ongoing commitment to excellence by achieving a second consecutive NAAMTA accreditation for their fixed-wing program.

The NAAMTA accreditation program is founded upon standards that focus on quality patient care and transport safety. Throughout the accreditation process, Jet ICU demonstrated compliance to each of the defined standards and excelled in identifying best practice procedures. NAAMTA verified compliance through employee interviews, on-site evaluations, and process reviews, all of which were conducted using ISO 9001:2008 auditing guidelines.

Jared Wayt, Jet ICU’s Chief Flight Medic reported, “The NAAMTA standards are very thorough, and should be the industry standard, on how to run an air-ambulance company from beginning to end. I honestly feel the Quality Management standards implemented by NAAMTA, have or will save many lives.”

Lisa Gee, a member of the NAAMTA auditing team stated: “I was impressed by the visible dedication of the Jet ICU family. Each member of the organization demonstrates unity and teamwork in accomplishing their purpose. The depth of experience offered by Jet ICU, coupled with a commitment to quality, is evident throughout their policies, procedures, processes, and documentation."

As an accredited organization, Jet ICU is a participating member of the NAAMTA Alliance. This alliance unifies accredited organizations in the vanguard of continuous improvement through the sharing of education, experiences, and the skills of each member, working to improve patient care and cultivating an environment of safety in the medical transport industry.

About NAAMTA

NAAMTA is an accreditation standard-bearer for the medical transport industry, offering procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement. NAAMTA is globally recognized for its ISO 9001:2008 QMS registration and the implementation of quality practices. NAAMTA’s certified quality management system is audited annually by PRI Registrar, which is an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board-approved Registrar that certifies organizations to a variety of management systems including ISO 9001.

NAAMTA has successfully made great strides in identifying key best practices to improve the standard of performance among EMS providers at the national and global levels. Through a dynamic approach to auditing and a vast array of web-based reporting and learning tools for members, NAAMTA distinguishes itself as an accreditation source interested in providing services to their members and work toward the improvement of medical transportation practices.

About Jet ICU

With over 15,000 patients flown, Jet ICU is a global leader in worldwide air ambulance services. Jet ICU’s air ambulance services include medical transport repatriation, medical evacuation, and commercial medical escorts throughout the world.

More than an air ambulance company, Jet ICU is a team of professionals, dedicated to providing uncompromising service on the ground and in the air. Offering bedside-to-bedside service to ensure that patients are comfortable and receive exceptional care, Jet ICU goes above and beyond industry standards.

Jet ICU is owner operated with a complete in house medical staff, pilots, ground crew, Learjet fleet, and 24/7 operations center to provide unparalleled care to every patient.

Roylen “Griff” Griffin

NAAMTA Executive Director

P.O. Box 111

American Fork, UT 84003

http://www.NAAMTA.com