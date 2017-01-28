Danielle N. Garno, a shareholder in the Miami Litigation Practice of international law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., was appointed to the Children’s Home Society of Florida’s statewide Board of Directors. Garno has faithfully served as a member of the organization’s Southeastern Division board of directors in Miami-Dade County since 2012, where she served as Board Chair from 2014-2016.

Children’s Home Society of Florida is the largest and oldest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. Services offered help break the cycle of abuse in families, heal the pain for traumatized children, guide teens to successfully transition into adulthood, and create strong, loving families through adoption.

“I am thrilled to serve as a member of the Children’s Home Society of Florida’s statewide board as it allows me to continue to support this cause not only in our community, but throughout the state,” said Garno. “I look forward to working with other board members to increase awareness and support of the organization and ultimately, to provide much needed resources to the children and families it services.”

At Greenberg Traurig, Garno focuses her practice on issues faced by the fashion community, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, trademark infringement, anti-counterfeiting, employment, and general business litigation as well as complex civil litigation with an emphasis on white-collar defense and fraud actions. Her white-collar practice includes defense of corporations against federal and state indictments, as well as internal investigations and negotiations with various federal and state agencies.

