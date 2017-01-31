Bright Pattern and Reply.ai Introduce Bots with a Human Touch

Reply.ai The integration with Reply.ai is an important step forward for our Artificial Intelligence (AI) program. It offers our customers the automation of one of the most significant channels - messaging.

Automation is not unusual in the customer service industry - Interactive Voice Response (IVR) menus over the telephone are used in every call center. Unfortunately, the automation most often came at the expense of customer experience: frequently a customer needed something the machine could not help with, and a live person was needed to be connected in time to handle the exception.

Bright Pattern and Reply.ai came up with a solution that delivers the benefits of automation without damaging the experience: Bright Pattern offers an efficient escalation to live representatives in case of an exception, and Reply.ai bot technology learns from the escalations to perfect the bot.

“The joint solution with Reply.ai is an important step forward for our Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Contact Center program,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO or Bright Pattern. “It offers our customers the automation of one of the most significant channels - messaging” - he continued.

"Through this partnership, we're thrilled to be bringing businesses into the 'Messaging Age' with scalable 1:1 communication with their customers via their preferred communication channel." said Pablo Pera, co-founder of Reply.ai "This simple integration into businesses' existing call centers delivers significant innovation in business to consumer communication."

The integrated solution is available to all current and future customers of Reply.ai and Bright Pattern on all major messaging platforms, such as Facebook Messenger, Kik, Line, and SMS.

