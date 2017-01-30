Ventiv Technology Achieves Investors in People Accreditation

Ventiv Technology, a global risk management technology company, has been recognized for the way it supports, develops and manages its staff in Europe with an internationally-recognised accreditation from Investors in People (IIP).

The IIP Standard, held by 14,000 organisations worldwide, is constantly updated and reviewed to take into account the latest workplace trends and structures required for organisations to be leading performers in their industry or profession.

IIP is the UK's leading people management standard and helps organisations to improve business performance through their people. For Ventiv, the accolade represents a commitment to the development of its employees

In order to secure the accreditation, evidence was gathered and assessed via employee interviews carried out by an IIP assessor. Ventiv joins an exclusive group of UK employers eligible to use the sought after IIP logo and enjoy the benefits it offers.

Ventiv achieved the accreditation for being able to demonstrate that the staff and procedures match those as expected and outlined in the Investors in People framework.

Ventiv was praised for the trust employees had for their managers and the open culture where employees feel able to “approach leaders with ideas knowing that they will be respected for doing so.”

Steve Cloutman, managing director EMEA, said “We’re extremely proud to achieve the accreditation. At Ventiv we strive to create an inclusive work environment for employees of all levels, encouraging open communications throughout all departments and being open and honest with our team.”

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Ventiv Technology EMEA. Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer, an outperforming place to work and a clear commitment to success. Ventiv should be extremely proud of their achievement.”

