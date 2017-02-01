TechGenies LLC Adds Patrick J. Aulson to its Executive Team.

TechGenies,a global staff augmentation and technology solutions company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today announced that Patrick J. Aulson has joined them as Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development.

"I am thrilled to have Patrick join our Team, and expand our reach with the new Florida office," said Ahmad Al-Amine, CEO of TechGenies "Pat's HR and Corporate Development expertise, combined with his passion for technology makes him an excellent addition to TechGenies."

Previously the head of HR for a number of world class organizations such as Kaplan Inc and Turner Construction, Pat will provide leadership in sourcing evaluating, structuring, negotiating and closing business deals and transactions that align with TechGenies strategic growth initiatives. His focus will be on providing innovative staffing solutions to Corporate America by closing critical skill gaps and shortages while at the same time providing significant career opportunities for talent in subsidiary countries.

"I am very excited to be joining a firm that is breaking new ground in solving the critical talent management needs for our clients." said Patrick.

https://techgenies.com/patrick-j-aulson.php

http://tinyurl.com/PAulsonIN

TechGenies is a global staff augmentation and solutions company that provides technology resources to a wide range of verticals and industries. Our model parallels a co-employment relationship through which it provides key staff to clients. The company is headquartered in Texas with software factories and technology support operations in Mexico, the Philippines, India, and the Middle East. One of its core competencies is developing world-class software solutions which it has been doing for more than 10 years.