Houston Office Investment Delivers Growth for Cloud CTRM Vendor Aspect

Penetration of the ultra-competitive US market for trade and risk management software by cloud pioneer Aspect is accelerating. The company’s creation of a dedicated sales and support unit in Houston 24 months ago has led to a series of ground breaking deals with trading houses right across the spectrum.

From small start-ups to established global heavyweights, Aspect’s Houston office signings have come as trading operations seek to reconcile the need to grow revenues and improve flexibility at the same time as cutting costs. Companies include Elipitical, Aegean, AOT, Chemium to name a few.

“The pressure on oil prices has made loss-making trades a real possibility, so a focus on the detail is absolutely essential. With margins so tight, traders need a real-time view of the entire transaction chain. Only AspectCTRM with its in-memory database and access from anywhere has the answers to this new reality,” observes Shesh Davis, Aspects’s Americas managing director.

“Organizations are moving to the cloud having found out that old-style on-premises ETRM and CTRM solutions are no longer fit for purpose.”

Announcing the booking of the 16th deal since the office was opened, Davis revealed that one global trading firm had signed a second time to complement its 2015 deployment of AspectCTRM with a roll-out of Aspect’s market data and news portal, AspectDSC.

The year also saw the Houston office win its largest ever contract with a $1.2m subscription and services deal with a Europe-owned specialist in maritime transport and the physical distribution of oil and natural gas products.