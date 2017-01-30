O’Neil Software, Inc. Releases Major New Functionality for oneilMobile™

The oneilMobile app provides record center owners and managers exceptional functionality and freedom of choice as they now can employ Android or iOS devices in their daily operations.

O’Neil Software, Inc., a records and information management solutions provider has announced major new functionality for the oneilMobile app. Traditional record centers operations are split between activities in the warehouse and those involved with supporting end user customers in the field. These activities are known to O’Neil RS-SQL® and oneilCloud™ clients as Record Center Operations and Route Operations.

Record Center and Route Operations functions such as Work Orders, Picklists, Scan/Refile, Delivery and Pickup Validations, Printing, Urgent Notifications, Item Properties, Reassigns, and altering Barcodes are just a few of the functions now available in oneilMobile.

oneilMobile takes the next technological step by utilizing Android and iOS operating systems. Designed to ensure operational excellence, oneilMobile offers the freedom and choice of many commonly available mobile devices – from smartphones to tablets to the traditional warehouse designed rugged Zebra devices.

“The oneilMobile app provides record centers owners and managers with exceptional functionality and freedom of choice as they can now employ Android or iOS devices in their daily operations,” stated David Holt, CEO of O’Neil Software Inc. “Flexibility is key with oneilMobile as record center operators can easily add or remove mobile devices in any given month supporting peak work loads of new accounts or month end activities,” Mr. Holt further added.

About O’Neil Software, Inc.

Committed to leading the industry since 1981, O’Neil Software has remained The FIRST Choice of Record Centers Worldwide™. Their technology is installed in more than 90 countries/territories, ranging from start-ups to multinationals. O’Neil’s solutions manage/track multiple types of data from deposit to destruction, work order to invoice. The company’s cloud solutions include oneilCloud™, oneilBridge™ and Cloud-Based Licensing.

O’Neil is also known as an industry pioneer for barcode tracking, portable printers, wireless handhelds, web technology and mobile connectivity. Their company provides worldwide coverage, with offices in California, Florida, United Kingdom and Australia. For more information, visit O’Neil’s website at http://www.oneilsoft.com.

Source: O’Neil Software Inc.

Media Contact – O’Neil Software

Mike Jacobs, 949-458-1234

marketing(at)oneilsoft(dot)com