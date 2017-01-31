"We are thrilled to marry brands with these two iconic properties on our in2win patented kiosks to provide an amazing experience for consumers and simultaneously provide companies with cost effective and measurable results.” -Milind Bharvirkar

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Priatek announced a licensing agreement granting Priatek the worldwide rights to develop prize promotions based on Sony Pictures Television's popular game show properties, "Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! Consumers can now play to win their favorite products by playing Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! on Priatek’s patented in2win branded prize kiosks found in malls, big box retailers, hotels, arenas, airports, and other high traffic locations.

Priatek is the first performance-based promotions kiosk in the industry. Brands and sponsors can promote prize ads on a gorgeous, high definition screen at no cost. Brands are charged a small fee per engagement, when consumers select their prize from a menu and then play games such as Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! to win their prize. Throughout the process, consumers answer survey questions, register, and are awarded random coupons and prizes through sweepstakes. The consumer plays for free and always wins a prize or coupon for the product they choose. Consumers can use their coupon to make purchases of products.

“Priatek has a platform that engages consumers in a unique way that gives brands the results and metrics they desire. By adding our top two properties to this platform, we are providing consumers with an unforgettable brand experience. Priatek represents the future in this space and we are proud to partner with them,” said Lori Plager, Director, Sales & Consumer Products, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! have been the elite of TV game shows for the past 35 years, with each show drawing over 26 million and 23 million weekly viewers respectively. Both of these titles have transcended generations and have coveted appeal to brands nationally. We are thrilled to marry brands with these two iconic properties on our in2win patented kiosks to provide an amazing experience for consumers and simultaneously provide companies with cost effective and measurable results.” said Milind Bharvirkar, President of Priatek.

Priatek has begun it’s national roll-out of in2win kiosks.

About Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune is America’s Game®. It has been the number one syndicated game show since its inception and has earned seven Emmy Awards, including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. With more than 26 million viewers per week, syndication’s most successful series continues to attract a larger audience than many primetime television shows. Wheel of Fortune is produced in High Definition by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Studios International, both units of CBS Corp.

About JEOPARDY!

JEOPARDY!, America’s Favorite Quiz Show®, and its host, Alex Trebek, are in their 33rd season in syndication. With 23 million viewers each week, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won several awards and distinctions over the course of its 30+ years on the air, including setting a Guinness World Records® record for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (33 Emmys). In 2014, JEOPARDY! won the inaugural Writers Guild of America award for Outstanding Writing for a Quiz and Audience Participation Show; it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. Created by Merv Griffin in 1964, JEOPARDY! is a daily half-hour quiz show with a unique answer-and-question format. Johnny Gilbert serves as announcer, and Harry Friedman is executive producer.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition and distribution; television production, acquisition and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. For additional information, go to http://www.sonypictures.com.

About Priatek

Priatek designs and manages custom prize promotions for local and national advertisers under its in2win brand. in2win provides advertisers with the ability to engage with qualified consumers through a network of touchscreen kiosks located in high-traffic locations. At in2win kiosks, consumers select promotions and always win a valuable prize or discount. Advertisers receive comprehensive data analytics that reveal key insights about the success of their promotion. in2win re-engages consumers through its mobile app, social media, and email. in2win is revolutionizing the way brands attract, engage, and sell products to consumers. For more information, go to http://www.priatek.com.

