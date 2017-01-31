Highland Laboratories Earns Organic Certification Through Oregon Tilth

Vitamins on the packaging line at Highland Laboratories "The Organic movement encourages behaviors that are in line with our beliefs, and we are excited to be part of it." - CEO Robert Ugianskis

Highland Laboratories announced today that it has become Certified Organic by Oregon Tilth, joining the movement to promote “biologically sound and socially equitable agriculture.”

The 43-year-old contract and private label manufacturer of vitamins, supplements and personal care products joins a growing community of organic handlers working to realize the positive human & environmental impacts of moving towards organic materials and methods.

The certification includes NOP-Handling for vitamins and nutritional supplements as well as NSF/ANSI 305 for personal care products containing organic ingredients. A thorough facility inspection verified organic integrity in processing, packaging, receiving, shipping, storage, and distribution.

“Consumer demand for organic products is growing rapidly in the specialty vitamins space in the U.S.,” stated Robert Ugianskis, CEO. “Our ability to produce both conventional and organic products opens up new business opportunities for our clients, but it’s about more than that for us.

“Highland Laboratories has a history of environmental sensitivity, and we strive to use environmentally sound materials and practices to limit unnecessary pollutants to our surroundings and waterways when possible. The Organic movement encourages behaviors that are in line with our beliefs, and we are excited to be part of it."

ABOUT HIGHLAND LABORATORIES:

Established in Mt. Angel, Oregon in 1974, Highland Laboratories is a UL NPA GMP-certified contract and private label vitamins and supplements manufacturer. The 48-person company includes an on-site laboratory staffed with four degreed chemists. The experienced team guides clients through concept, formulation, raw material sourcing and testing, manufacturing, and marketing of tablets, capsules, powders, creams, and lotions. Products are sold across the U.S. and in many countries around the world. Further information on Highland Laboratories is available online at http://www.highland-labs.com.

ABOUT OREGON TILTH:

Oregon Tilth is a leading nonprofit certifier, educator and advocate for organic agriculture and products since 1974. Our mission to make our food system and agriculture biologically sound and socially equitable requires us to find practical ways to tackle big challenges. We advance this mission to balance the needs of people and planet through focus on core areas of certification, conservation, social equity, policy and the marketplace. http://www.tilth.org