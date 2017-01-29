LexInnova Technologies, a leading provider of technology, e-discovery, and IP solutions, today announced the integration of its e-discovery hiring platform, LexInsight, with kCura’s Relativity, the complete platform for e-discovery used by law firms, corporations, and government agencies.

LexInsight is an e-discovery services marketplace that helps attorneys and e-discovery managers hire high-quality contract attorneys for document review projects at a moment’s notice and at a very competitive price.

With this integration, Relativity users will now be able to access LexInsight’s network of high-quality document review attorneys. They can post review projects on the app through Relativity, invite bids, and hire attorneys best suited for their project.

The true value of LexInsight lies in its customization for document review needs. When attorneys sign up for LexInsight, they provide details of their document review experience, as well as any specialized skills they possess, like project management or foreign language expertise. LexInsight’s advanced search algorithms allow Relativity customers to find talent based on their unique needs. Once a project has been completed, clients have the option to provide feedback and ratings to attorneys, ensuring consistent quality. LexInsight also plans to introduce the integration of project management features to its platform in the future.

“LexInsight’s integration with Relativity cements a longtime partnership we have with kCura,” said Abhi Verma, founder and CEO of LexInnova. “Our vision is to make it easy for Relativity customers to staff document review attorneys for their projects. Our support to Relativity customers will extend beyond on-demand staffing. LexInsight’s dedicated account managers will work closely with Relativity customers to provide a great staffing experience.”

Relativity provides organizations with a complete set of flexible tools to tackle their unique challenges through every phase of a project, whether its litigation, information governance, a government request, or an internal investigation. LexInsight is now listed in the Relativity Ecosystem, which includes third-party integrations, custom Relativity applications, and custom developer firms.

“It’s great to see tools like LexInsight’s marketplace for e-discovery services solve the unique challenges of our industry, like staffing highly complex projects,” said Perry Marchant, vice president of engineering at kCura. “We’re excited to partner with LexInnova and bring this integration to Relativity users.”

About LexInnova

LexInnova develops products that make eDiscovery document review process simple, cost-effective, and secure. The company's innovative digital marketplace, LexInsight, provides law firms and corporations access to document review talent on-demand. LexInnova’s consulting solutions provide law firms and corporations with best-in-class technical expertise to enforce, defend or monetize technology and patent assets. Please contact us at support(at)lexinsight(dot)com or visit http://www.lexinsight.com for more information.

About kCura

Recognized as a "Leader" in Gartner's latest E-Discovery Magic Quadrant, kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.