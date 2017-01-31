“The integration of Lead Semantics’ Hiddime and AllegroGraph delivers new types of analytic outcomes and insights to provide ‘Smart Data’ for the Enterprise“, said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc.

Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Semantic Graph Database technology and Lead Semantics, a Big Data Analytics start-up delivering cloud based Advanced Analytics and Data Science, today announced their partnership to deliver Smart-Data Integrated Data Science.

“The integration of Lead Semantics’ Hiddime and AllegroGraph delivers new types of analytic outcomes and insights to provide ‘Smart Data’ for the Enterprise“, said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc. “AllegroGraph will bring knowledge integration to the Hiddime platform for one of a kind data science capabilities that will deliver unique value for each user.”

Hiddime is a cloud based Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics service. It is an easy to use Interactive Discovery and Exploratory Analytics tool (IDEA tool) for the frontline Business Managers and Domain Specialists, who are not necessarily IT experts. AllegroGraph underpins the business intelligence data warehouse and retrieval system. Hiddime with AllegroGraph as the semantic data backend enables easy yet exhaustive querying along with integration of data from external sources leading to faster realization of deeper analytics and insights.

"Years of working with Semantic Technology and Franz’s Semantic Graph Database, AllegroGraph, uniquely positions us to take advantage of new opportunities arising out of the need for cutting edge smart-data integrated data science that enterprises are striving for globally", said Prasad Yalamanchi, CEO of Lead Semantics Private Limited, Hyderabad, India

Lead Semantics is uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation Integrated BI Data Warehouses including Intelligent Data lakes which are foundation technology to make modern BI possible.

About Lead Semantics

Lead Semantics is a semantic big data analytics start-up. Lead Semantics develops products and services targeting the area of 'Smart-data Integrated Data Science' for both the Enterprise and the Cloud environments. First of its kind, our Semantic Cloud-BI tool hiddime.com delivers advanced analytics on the cloud. Our Data Science teams deliver NLP, Graph, Machine Learning and Semantic Technology projects that also include integration of complex Big Data engineering pipelines feeding into BI Data Warehouses and Intelligent Data Lakes.

About Franz Inc.

Franz Inc. is an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Semantic Graph Database technology with expert knowledge in developing and deploying complex Cognitive Computing solutions. AllegroGraph, Franz's flagship, high-performance, transactional, and scalable Semantic Graph Database, provides the solid storage layer for Enterprise grade NoSQL solutions. Franz's Cognitive Computing capabilities provides a powerful means to aggregate and analyze data about individual and organizational behaviors, preferences, relationships, plus spatial and temporal linkages between individuals and groups.

Franz's Professional Service team is in the business of helping companies turn Data into Information and Information into Knowledge. We combine Data, Business Intelligence, and Analytics consulting services under one roof for our customers. Franz, an American owned company based in Oakland, California, is committed to market-driven product development, the highest levels of product quality and responsive customer support and service. Franz customers include dozens of Fortune 500 companies and span the healthcare, government, life sciences and telecommunications industries worldwide. Franz has demonstrated consistent growth and profitability since inception.

