NEXCOM is looking forward to another successful year exhibiting with Centero at DistribuTECH this week in San Diego, California from January 31 to February 2, 2017. NEXCOM has partnered with Centero as its Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (IWSN) gateway distributor to swiftly penetrate and develop the industrial wireless communication market. Together at DistribuTECH, visitors will be able to see firsthand the different network topologies they have to offer.

“Together with Centero, we will showcase some of the latest products for the industrial wireless communication and process monitor & control markets, including ISA100 Wireless compliant NIO200 IIoT gateways. We will also perform live demonstrations on how nCARE, an intuitive I4.0-based remote network software, manages an entire DCS architecture scalable up to 6000 nodes, thus reducing significant installation and maintenance time and cost.”

DistribuTECH offers outstanding opportunities to see the latest products, services, and technologies from the power deliver industry's most innovative and progressive companies. Come visit NEXCOM and Centero at Booth #4116.

Event Details:

Dates: January 31-Febuary 2, 2017

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California

Booth #: 4116

Registration Code: DTECHPASS

About NEXCOM: NEXCOM provides a wide range of industrial IoT computing solutions for increasing demands of industrial environments.

About Centero: Centero is a provider of wireless technologies, products and services for the Internet of Things.