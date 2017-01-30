San Diego County Skin Care Clinic Introduces New Laser Therapy

Women who are experiencing vaginal dryness, skin laxity, stress incontinence and other forms of irritation benefit specifically from treatment with MonaLisa Touch®.

Dermacare Laser & Skin Care Clinics has recently announced that they will be offering a new laser therapy designed for functional vaginal rejuvenation, known as the MonaLisa Touch®. The clinic is excited to share one of the latest innovations in laser technology with their communities in both Rancho Bernardo and Carlsbad, California.

The MonaLisa Touch® uses fractional CO2 laser technology to address several structural and cosmetic concerns a woman may be facing due to the after effects of childbirth or menopause. The non-ablative device removes damaged skin cells and tightens existing tissues along the vaginal wall to aid in overall restoration.

Women who are experiencing vaginal dryness, skin laxity, stress incontinence and other forms of irritation benefit specifically from treatment with MonaLisa Touch®. The laser is gently inserted into the vagina, which actively creates micro-lesions on the skin’s surface. The lesions induce a process known as neocollagenesis, or collagen production, which immediately begins repairing many of the areas detracting from a woman’s vaginal health.

In three short and painless treatment sessions, patients will notice improved lubrication, toned muscles and nourished vaginal tissues. Patients who have already received treatment with MonaLisa Touch® report enhanced sexual satisfaction for both them and their partner as well as increases in their overall quality of life.

The non-invasive and comfortable manner in which MonaLisa Touch® treatment is performed is part of the reason why Dermacare chooses to offer this new laser therapy, along with its short treatment sessions and nonexistent downtime. Additionally, the premier cosmetic medical practice is devoted to focusing on the health and aesthetic concerns for women, regardless of the treatment area, as they believe that wellness is created when there is balance throughout the entire body.

About Dermacare Laser & Skin Care Clinics

Dermacare is a leader in laser and cosmetic skin treatments, with San Diego County offices in both Rancho Bernardo and Carlsbad, CA. Run by Dr. Jeff Birchall and with the professional skill of highly-trained nurses, physician’s assistants and licensed aesthetic experts, Dermacare brings over 60 years of combined experience for both medical and cosmetic concerns.

Since 2006, Dermacare has been offering some of the latest techniques in laser therapy and skin care. With treatment options for the face, skin, and body, patients can find a solution that suits their individual needs. From the beginning, Dr. Birchall has had a commitment to creating comprehensive and customized treatment plans for every patient seeking services at Dermacare, and he emphasizes his ability not simply to create beauty, but to reveal the natural beauty already present in the patient.

