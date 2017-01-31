EndRun RTM3205 Precision Timing Moduile

EndRun Technologies, a leading provider of precision time and frequency solutions, announced today, at the Precision Time and Time Interval Systems and Applications (PTTI) meeting, the release of the RTM3205 Precision Timing Module for portable time and frequency applications. The second generation RTM3205 is optimized for size, weight, and power (SWaP) but can exceed the stability of a standard cesium atomic frequency reference.

The GPS-synchronized RTM3205 is based on EndRun’s Meridian II Precision TimeBase instrument providing a subset of outputs with the same industry-leading accuracy, stability, and ultra-low phase noise. For ultimate performance, EndRun’s innovative Real-Time Ionospheric Corrections are available to directly measure and compensate for the ionospheric delay of received GPS signals in real-time.

The network-centric RTM3205 provides a dual-gigabit Ethernet interface supporting a high-bandwidth Stratum 1 Network Time Protocol (NTP) server, optional IEEE 1588 – Precision Time Protocol (PTP) grandmaster, and secure management.

“The versatile RTM3205 Precision Timing Module is a consolidation of EndRun’s state-of-the-art time and frequency technologies in a small, thermal efficient module.” said Michael Korreng, senior R&D engineer, EndRun Technologies. “Customers can now easily integrate this high-performance, time and frequency module into portable and tactical systems."

Key RTM3205 performance specifications with Real-time Ionospheric Corrections and an Ultra-Stable OCXO are:



Time accuracy of <10 nanoseconds RMS to UTC(USNO)

Frequency accuracy better than 4x10-14 (1 day average)

Short-term stability <5.1x10-13 at 1 second

Ultra-low phase noise 10 MHz (<-110 dBc @ 1 Hz offset)

Dual-gigabit Ethernet with a Stratum 1 NTP server (7500 packets per second)

IEEE 1588 PTP grandmaster option

Low power <10 watts

The RTM3205 is available now.

Call +1-707-573-8633 for more information or go to http://www.endruntechnologies.com.

About EndRun Technologies

EndRun Technologies designs, manufactures and markets precision time and frequency products. The company is privately held and has provided solutions to government and commercial markets worldwide since 1998. All EndRun products are made in the USA.

Ron Holm

EndRun Technologies

+1-707-573-8633

rholm(at)endruntechnologies(dot)com