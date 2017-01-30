BreakThrough Physical Therapy Relocates Winston-Salem Clinic

We want our patients to rest assured the same great staff members are dedicated to helping them alleviate their pain and return to their normal activities. We’ll just be achieving those goals in a great new, larger facility!

BreakThrough Physical Therapy has relocated its Maplewood Avenue clinic to nearby Westbrook Plaza Drive. The new facility, which is two miles from the previous location via S. Stratford Road, will allow staff to provide the same high quality care in a larger, updated facility with a new layout aimed at improving the patient experience.

Clinic Director Cheryl Pfruender expects that the move will be well received by patients and staff alike, “Our team is so excited to get settled into our new space and we hope our patients share in that feeling. It has been a very positive experience thus far and we look forward to welcoming our first patients in the door.”

Dr. Pfruender says that though the location has changed; the patient care team remains the same and will continue to include Dr. Eva Witham and Dr. Hoke Whitworth. “We want our patients to rest assured the same great staff members are dedicated to helping them alleviate their pain and return to their normal activities. We’ll just be achieving those goals in a great new, larger facility!”

BreakThrough Physical Therapy provides therapy treatments proven to get patients back to doing the things they love with lasting results. With thirteen North Carolina clinics, the group provides comprehensive patient assistance while developing individualized treatment plans based on each patient’s unique situation. Patients receive one-on-one time with the same physio throughout their appointments.

The clinic will be open Monday – Thursday from 7:30 AM to 6 PM and Friday from 7:30 AM to 1 PM. The Winston Salem clinic will continue to offer Pool Wellness Packages. To schedule an appointment with one of Winston-Salem’s experts in musculoskeletal care, call (336) 765.4703.

Current Address

1541 Westbrook Plaza Drive

Winston-Salem, NC 27405

Previous Address

2828 Maplewood Avenue, Suite A

Winston-Salem. NC 27103

