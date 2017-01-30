Stephan Piscano “At our CORE, our mission statement is to create self-aware investors, and allow every one of our 2.2 million members in our network the ability to take back control of their money, their dreams, and their overall financial future." Piscano said

As the founder of the largest real estate investor community online – "The Real Estate Networking Group" Stephan Piscano, has been the center piece of developing a new way for real estate agents, real estate investors, and real estate service providers to connect and engage in a social media format largely utilizing Stephan's massive reach on LinkedIn, but his mission is far greater than than just connecting real estate professionals.

“At our CORE, our mission statement is to create self-aware investors, and allow every one of our 2.2 million members in our network the ability to take back control of their money, their dreams, and their overall financial future. We see it as our greatest purpose to take back the control that the big banks, and the overall political structure has stolen from us for so many decades,” Piscano said

The drive to succeed and drive to learn started early in Piscano. “I was raised by a single mom, we moved 33 times before I was 18, we never owned anything. I would always see the landlords coming to collect rent, and I wanted to 'be that guy'. I wondered what it was that made them different, or special, and I realized later on that the most powerful resource they had then, and that myself and my partners have now is information.”

“Access, to information, resources and opportunity is what makes the difference not only in real estate but largely in any line of business, and I am so humbly thankful to be able to share whatever access, and resources I am blessed to have with everyone in our real estate community on LinkedIn or anywhere else. We realized very early on with ListedBy.com, and The Real Estate Networking Group, that our most valuable asset we had to offer was not our marketplace, or our features, rather it was OUR PEOPLE.

Our stories, our successes and even our failures, we exist largely on the premise that collectively we are all stronger, and better together than we are apart. I am blown away by how fast we have grown, and I am truly thankful that we have now connected with our members on more than 200 real estate webinars. We have had several millionaires made, and hundreds of lives and lifestyles changed as a result of the mutual connection and knowledge of our member base”. – Stephan Piscano

As Stephan approaches the milestone of 200 webinars, he wanted it to be something special. To date, the ListedBy team has never once charged any attendee for a webinar, they are always 100% no-cost, and serve as a key communication option for everyone who is a member of one of Stephan’s LinkedIn groups or opt-in email database. The 200th real estate webinar will also be no cost to members and nonmembers alike, but will allow all of us the opportunity to give back to charity.

For the first time ever, when someone registers for the no-cost webinar, that member will have the opportunity to make a voluntary donation to the “Freedom and Virtue Institute”, a charitable organization supported by ListedBy, EquityBuild, and by Stephan Piscano personally. This particular charity is one that Stephan has worked with extensively because of its amazing dedication to giving inner-city children an opportunity to learn fundamental business and life skills and create “the future self-aware investors of the next generation”.

In addition to the acceptance of charitable donations, ListedBy will be matching any donations made up-to $2,500USD.

“The start of a new year is the most exciting time to be an investor, there is more fluctuation now than at any other time. As investors we know that more fluctuation means more opportunity for profit and wealth creation. I promise you everyone that attends this webinar will not only have the opportunity to help an amazing charity, but will also receive extremely valuable, free knowledge that if put to use WILL result in a better financial future, and a better overall understanding of how the markets work, and how we together can capitalize on the opportunities that present themselves." – Stephan Piscano

To register for the special webinar, you can use this link (REGISTER NO-COST)

To make a donation to the Freedom and Virtue Institute or to get more information on this charity, you may use this Link (Freedom and Virtue Institute)

For more information on Stephan Piscano and The Real Estate Networking Group, please e-mail Stephan(at)StephanPiscano(dot)com, or go to http://www.StephanPiscano.com

To join the real estate network and group on LinkedIn Use This Link JOIN THE GROUP