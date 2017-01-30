Narmi Partners with Techstars NYC & Expands Team

Narmi, a financial technology firm, is proud to announce its acceptance into the Techstars NYC Winter 2017 class.

Techstars is a globally recognized, mentorship-driven accelerator. Of the 884 companies that have gone through the program, 705 are active, 99 have been acquired and 84 have failed. Techstars’ companies have raised over $2.7 billion and are located all over the world.

"Techstars NYC is thrilled to partner with Nikhil and Chris, the founders of Narmi,” shares Alex Iskold, Managing Director of Techstars NYC. “This founding team has strong founder-market fit, and is well positioned to create next generation offering for financial institutions. Narmi is one of only 14 teams to make it into highly selective Techstars NYC program that annually receives thousands of applicants.”

Narmi Co-Founder Nikhil Lakhanpal added, “We fell in love with Techstars’ mantra ‘do more faster.’ This phrase embodies Narmi’s spirit. We feel poor financial technology is a tax on both financial institutions and their end-users. We are unbelievably excited to partner with Techstars to fix this.”

Additionally, Narmi is pleased to welcome Phillip Baker to the team as a Senior Software Engineer. Phillip previously worked as an Engineering Manager at DigitalOcean – one of the most well-known cloud computing companies in the world. He is a graduate of the competitive Fisher Program at the University of Pennsylvania.

Phillip shared, “I joined Narmi to rebuild the tech stack of the banking industry. I’m especially excited to grow our first-class engineering team to deliver both a high quality product, and the robust security our clients need. I was especially impressed with Nikhil and Chris’s vision to build a delightful banking experience.”

About Narmi Inc.

Nikhil Lakhanpal and Chris Griffin founded Narmi to build innovative online banking and mobile banking applications predominantly for the 10,000+ regional and community financial institutions in the United States. Both founders have served as executives in the credit union industry and also have work experience at the largest banks in the world.