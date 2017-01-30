Atlanta-based company Halcyon Organics CBD joins the Cannabis in Professional Sports presentation in Houston as their home team Falcons play in the big game. “What a great way to show our support for the home team while advocating for cannabis at the Super Bowl,” said company founder, Daniel Macris.

Cannabis in Professional Sports will feature former NFL players and special guests, Doctors for Cannabis Regulation (DFCR), who will be discussing their new campaign, “Doctors and Players for NFL Cannabis Reform.” The event aims to highlight the harms of cannabis prohibition within the NFL, and the many potential benefits of medical marijuana for the league's players.

The event will take place from 6 – 10 p.m., Wednesday, February 1 at the Revention Music Center, at the Bayou, 520 Texas Avenue in Houston. The event is open to the public. Admission starts at $20. For tickets or information visit cannabisprosports.com.

Attendees will hear presentations on a wide variety of topics ranging from the latest cannabis research to issues confronting the NFL with regards to marijuana use.

Cannabis in Professional Sports is proud to have home team cannabis company as a partner in this historic presentation. Halcyon Organics CBD is Atlanta's first medical marijuana company and cannabis lifestyle brand devoted to communicating the benefits of a well-regulated medical marijuana program. They use the proceeds from sales of their stylish apparel and gourmet edibles to advocate for medical marijuana by mobilizing voters to dictate legislation.

Halcyon Organics CBD was created with the belief that Georgians deserve the same right to live as Americans in other states. As the first medical marijuana company in the South, Halcyon Organics sets the benchmark for responsible cannabis company behavior.

Halcyon Organics brings its Southern charm into America’s biggest game along with local Atlanta media personality and former NFL Detroit Lions player Ryan Stewart. Stewart will be joining the start-studded cast of athletes to advocate for cannabis regulations with the NFL during the Cannabis in Professional Sports presentation.

“I’m trilled to be a part of this historic event with Halcyon Organics CBD,” said Stewart. “I feel as though Halcyon Organics and the products they produce have assisted me with a better quality of life. It is my duty to assist my former fellow players, and current players with this knowledge that they might not know.”

“I’m very excited to be a part of this historic event at the Super Bowl in Houston. The Cannabis in Professional Sports presentation is sure to be epic,” he said.

###

For information, visit cannabisprosports.com. For more information on Halcyon Organics CBD, visit halcyonorganicscbd.com.