Installing a tree cable starts with drilling anchor holes in precise locations in order to best stabilize your tree. Cabling is an effective way to secure your trees from possible disaster due to natural abnormalities.

Giroud Tree and Lawn has just released an article entitled "Should You Cable Your Tree?" on the importance of homeowners and commercial property managers utilizing a professional tree service to keep trees safe. According to the company, tree cabling is used to help reinforce weaker or structurally unsound limbs or trunks.

According to Lou Giroud, ISA Certified Arborist and President of Giroud Tree and Lawn, "trees that have codominant leaders or have weakly attached limbs are the best candidates to tree cabling."

Of the many occasions cabling may be required, Giroud recommends this service primarily under two conditions:

1. Codominant Leaders - When trees grow without any helpful intervention, they may form two or multiple main leaders, creating a natural split. The weight of the leaders increase over time, which can lead to the possibility of at least one of the leaders splitting apart from the tree.

2. Trees with weakly attached or overextended limbs - "These limbs are unusually long for the tree species or grow horizontally or downward, with most of the

foliage concentrated toward the end of the branch," according to the University of Tennessee Extension. Highest risk for breakage is where the branch joins the stem. Failure also occurs when the branch under heavy stress from wind, snow or ice.

