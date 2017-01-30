BabelBark BabelVet is specifically designed to provide independent hospitals with the tools and solutions to not only compete, but leapfrog their larger competitors.

BabelBark, a pet-related software developer located in Newton, Massachusetts, will unveil BabelVet for veterinarians at the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) Conference, February 5-8, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), West Concourse, Orlando, Florida.

BabelVet software for veterinarians delivers unprecedented insight into the lives of patients beyond the four walls of their hospital, allowing veterinarians to engage more fully with clients between visits to improve their experience and gain insights from daily activity that help them care for pets.

BabelVet works in conjunction with BabelBark’s other products (BabelBark and BizBark) creating a comprehensive software and mobile app solution that connects pet parents, pet businesses and veterinarians to help dogs have the happiest and healthiest life possible:



BabelBark is a modern solution that connects pet parents, their dog and the people they trust. The mobile app for pet parents captures weight changes, home medical dosage frequencies, appointments, reminders, comprehensive nutritional information for over 700 pet food brands and human grade fitness monitoring technology.

BizBark provides free software for pet businesses that allows them to engage customers, improve business efficiency with productivity and marketing software and grow their pet business with powerful new tools and capabilities with minimal investment. BizBark launched at SuperZoo last August and already supports hundreds of pet businesses who in turn support thousands of pets.

“Recent consolidation in the veterinary industry is a worrying topic for many regional, independent veterinary hospitals,” said Kerri Marshall, DVM, chief veterinary officer and member of the board of directors of BabelBark. “Larger, corporately managed hospitals are interconnected and leveraging technology to engage the growing population of millennial pet parents. BabelVet is specifically designed to provide independent hospitals with the tools and solutions to not only compete, but leapfrog their larger competitors.”

BabelVet will be showcasing their product with several events at NAVC:



All NAVC attending media are invited to an exclusive press event unveiling BabelVet on Sunday, February 5th at 9:00 AM at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), Show Manager Office D2 (above the exhibit hall). The press event will also include breakfast.

Kerri Marshall, DVM, MBA will lead an open and public launch for NAVC attendees at the NAVC Learning Center Exhibit Hall on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 11:30 AM.

Veterinarians and veterinary practice professionals are encouraged to visit the BabelBark/BabelVet booth #1042 at NAVC to register for the free beta program.

To learn more about BabelVet veterinarians can visit BabelVet.com to register for the free beta program. BabelBark is now available for iOS mobile devices through the Apple App Store and is available in beta for Android on Google Play. More information about BabelBark can be found at babelbark.com. BizBark is now available for pet businesses, including pet stores, groomers, dog walkers, pet sitters and more, through a free online software at bizbark.com.

About BabelBark

BabelBark is dedicated to bringing families an easy way to connect the many facets of their dog’s life through mobile applications that track their dog’s activity and life and connect with their favorite veterinarian, pet store, groomer, dog walker, pet sitter, groomer and more via BizBark and BabelVet…all to help pet parents understand their dog and provide them the happiest and healthiest life possible, while helping pet businesses and veterinarians maintain a closer relationship with their customers and clients. For more information about BabelBark, BizBark and BabelVet visit babelbark.com or email at info(at)babelbark(dot)com.