ESPN’s Outside the Lines hosted by Bob Ley will be covering the Cannabis in Professional Sports event during their live show on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. The highly rated live show will be filming at Lucky’s Lounge at 2024 Rusk Street in Houston, Texas at 12:30pm CT/1:30pm ET. The Cannabis in Professional Sports event presented by VAPEN CBD & MERRY JANE will be held at the Revention Music Center in Houston later that evening at 6:00pm CT/7:00pm ET.

Bob Ley will be interviewing NFL greats like Jim McMahon, Kyle Turley and Nate Jackson, along with event producer, Rory Mendoza.

Cannabis in Professional Sports will highlight the harms of cannabis prohibition in the NFL and the potential benefits of cannabis use among the league’s players. Cannabis in Professional Sports will headline some of the most prominent names in football and medicine. The event will feature special guests Doctors for Cannabis Regulation (DFCR), and their new campaign "Doctors and Players for NFL Cannabis Reform.”

The event is leveraging the largest week in professional sports to educate the public and confront the stigma often associated with marijuana by giving cannabis advocacy and research a national stage.

“We are honored to have ESPN’s Outside the Lines supporting our initiative and raising awareness of such an important topic. It brings even more credibility to what we are trying to accomplish and helps us spread the word to the masses about the benefits of cannabis and how it can help professional athletes,” said Rory Mendoza, event producer.

Tickets are available at reventionmusiccenter.com and for more information about the event, visit cannabisprosports.com. Other coverage from the event along with other relevant news and lifestyle coverage can be found at MERRYJANE.com.

