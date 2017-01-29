Restaurant For Sale: Only $125 and 200 Words

The Outside Inn With only a $125 entrance fee and a 200 word essay on “Why I want to operate my own restaurant,” the winner and new owner has a chance to change their life forever.

In less than 4 months restaurant owners, Dawn and David Bain, are handing over the keys to their 2,000 square-foot restaurant and everything in it to 1 lucky winner of their essay contest. 23 years ago, a close friend invested in their family and their future. After moving to Sierra Vista with their 2 kids, they built an award-winning restaurant with the help of that investment. So, when the thought of retirement came up, they made the daring decision to pay it forward.

In the coming months, David and Dawn will be hosting a series of Facebook Live sessions to answer questions, showcase the restaurant, and more. The schedule is as follows:

January 23rd: Q&A with David Bain

February 20th: TBA

March 13th: TBA

April 13th: TBA

The Outside Inn has long been considered one of the top restaurants in Sierra Vista, a city of 50,000, that is anchored by Fort Huachuca. It is well known for it’s exceptional service, delectable food, and longstanding presence.

To have a chance at winning their own restaurant, entrants must:



Submit a 200-word or less essay answering, “Why I want to operate my own restaurant”

Not identify themselves anywhere in the essay

Have their submissions post-marked no later than April 30th, 2017

To view a complete set of contest rules and to download an entry form, please visit:

http://www.RestaurantEssayContest.com