Marker Test Logo “The partnership with Atlantic Biotech provides for a very unique opportunity for both companies, beginning with the criminal justice markets in Florida and Tennessee,” said Marker Test Chief Executive Officer Kim Christensen.

SCOTTSDALE - January 28, 2017 – Marker Test Diagnostics, Inc., a leading international supplier to the drug testing industry, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Atlantic Biotech Labs of Pompano Beach FL, to distribute its UR Code™ urine marker product.

UR Code is a urine marker that “bar-codes” a subject’s urine and eliminates the need to supervise urine collection. In the form of a soft gel capsule, UR Code is the only patented test worldwide that can analytically detect sample substitution, dilution or adulteration, resulting in unparalleled accuracy and reliability. This superior level of accuracy eliminates up to 30% of the tests that are deliberately falsified in urine drug testing.

This agreement provides Atlantic Biotech with a distinct competitive advantage by delivering improved confirmation testing results to the criminal justice markets (corrections, probation, parole, and drug courts) in the states of Florida and Tennessee. With drug use on the rise and an out of control opioid epidemic nationally, the UR Code product and Atlantic Biotech labs can have a major impact in assisting the criminal justice markets with the latest innovative tools to better manage the clients they serve.

“The partnership with Atlantic Biotech provides for a very unique opportunity for both companies, beginning with the criminal justice markets in Florida and Tennessee,” said Marker Test Chief Executive Officer Kim Christensen. “Together, we believe the specificity of the product will allow Atlantic Biotech Labs to expand their technical operations and expertise in the corrections, probation, parole, and drug court markets by providing the latest technology with enhanced and accurate results reporting to the market decision makers.”

Representatives from both companies are on-site at the AXIS (Addiction eXecutives Industry Summit) in Naples, FL from January 28 to February 1 (booth 26) at the Naples Grand Beach Resort, and at DATIA (Drug and Alcohol Industry Association) conference May 16 -18, in Orlando, FL.

About Marker Test Diagnostics

Founded in 2013, Marker Test Diagnostics is the producer of UR Code (TM), an innovative urine marker for the drug testing market. Marker Test Diagnostics has completed research studies in the field of addiction and sports, and has collaborated and published scientific papers with the Olympic Doping Laboratory at the University of California Los Angeles, and the Columbia University / New York State Psychiatric Institute.

For more information about Marker Test Diagnostics, visit http://www.markertest.com.

About Atlantic Biotech, LLC

Founded in 2013, Atlantic Biotech, a national provider of drug confirmation testing services utilizes the latest LC/MS/MS technology available today to provide accurate and timely (24 hour) qualitative and quantitative toxicology results. As legal and compliance pressures continue to evolve in the face of today’s toxicology industry, Atlantic Biotech is unsurpassed and leads the industry in compliance. Atlantic Biotech delivers customizable panel solutions along with stringent control, and unparalleled customer service for a wide range of toxicology markets. As a company, a key emphasis lies with being a partner in patient health by working with physicians and facilities more like a family than a large corporation. Atlantic Biotech is taking a leadership role to address the evolving and pressing concerns with “observed” urine collection by ensuring that samples belong to the correct patient and no one else. Atlantic Biotech knows each and every time “lives are on the line.”

For more information about Atlantic Biotech, visit http://www.atlanticbiotech.com.

###