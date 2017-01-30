Former NFL All Pro Kyle Turley launches Neuro Armour

Coach Mike Ditka states, “Kyle Turley is a great kid. He always has his heart in the right place and looks out for his brothers. If it’s legal and it helps people? We are all in.”

Former NFL All-Pro Kyle Turley, longtime advocate for the medicinal and healing properties of cannabis announced the launch of Neuro Armour, a lab tested, federal guideline compliant, 50 state legal, 100% THC-Free, CBD (Hemp derived) cannabis supplement focused on Bioavailability. CBD (cannabidiol) has shown in studies to have neuro-protective and antioxidative properties that could address a myriad of maladies facing our Military and NFL Veterans.

"CBD has played an important role in allowing me to personally manage pain, cope with CTE-like symptoms, improve my overall health and eliminate the need for prescription opioids that nearly cost me my life due to long term use side effects. If we can allow players and veterans to recover naturally with proper dietary and organic therapies, we should be doing so. Our communities have suffered needlessly with the inherent risks in accomplishing greatness. I'm proud and honored to be a part of Gridiron Greats and ATIF for their constant commitment to finding solutions to save lives and families that will ensure these tremendous achievements are passed on to future generations," said Kyle Turley.

The partnership perpetually commits significant proceeds from all Neuro Armour product sales and will include donated product exclusively implemented in programs and studies to be facilitated by Gridiron Greats and ATIF.

Coach Mike Ditka states, “Kyle Turley is a great kid. He always has his heart in the right place and looks out for his brothers. If it’s legal and it helps people? We are all in.”

Gridiron Greats and ATIF Executive Director, Shannon Jordan says, “I have personally witnessed how this product has changed Kyle’s life for the better. To echo Coach, if its legal and can be used to help our populations, we fully support Kyle’s efforts.”

[Ingredients: Full entourage CBD oil, MCT oil, Vitamin E]. http://store.doseofnature.com/Neuro-Armour-CBD-Extract-Blend-in-MCT-Oil--THC-Free--250mg-500-mg-or-1000-mg-_p_66.html

###

About Neuro Armour. Neuro Armour is a lab tested federal guideline compliant 50 state legal 100% THC-Free CBD (Hemp derived) cannabis supplement focused on Bioavailability. Now available to the public and retailers facilitating the healing process without psychoactive effects or risk to testing positive for marijuana in drug screening. Visit http://www.NeuroArmour.com for more details.

About After The Impact Fund (ATIF). After The Impact Fund’s mission is to facilitate comprehensive treatment and provide a support network for military veterans, professional athletes and their families. ATIF is a Delaware nonprofit corporation recognized by the IRS with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information or to get involved please go to http://www.AfterTheImpactFund.org

About Mike Ditka’s Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund. Gridiron Greats mission is to assist dire need retired NFL players who were pioneers of the game and have greatly contributed to the NFL’s status as the most popular sport in America. The services include medical assistance, transportation costs for medical evaluations and surgeries, housing assistance, financial assistance for utilities, medication, and coordination of services for food and other day-to-day necessities. http://www.GridironGreats.org