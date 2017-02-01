"All women deserve the resources and information on the cultural context of breastfeeding so they can have the equal opportunity to feed their babies the most healthful first food."

Get Lifted! That's the message and invitation from award-winning journalist, author and internationally recognized infant health advocate Kimberly Seals Allers as she announced the launch of "The Big Let Down Lifts Up" national book donation campaign at the Michelle Obama Library in Long Beach, CA last week.

The give back campaign, following the release of her highly-anticipated book, The Big Let Down--How Medicine, Big Business and Feminism Undermine Breastfeeding, invites audiences to donate one copy of the book to a mom in Detroit or Philadelphia, write a personal message and follow the journey as Kimberly personally delivers the books to women in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood of North Philadelphia and the Osborn area of Detroit. Released on January 24th, The Big Let Down is already a #1 seller on Amazon and raises awareness about the structural barriers and commercial interests that prevent women from having true choice in their infant feeding decisions and impacts infant and maternal health outcomes. Those infant health outcomes are most severe in many vulnerable communities, such as Strawberry Mansion and Osborn.

From now until February 15, 2017 purchase two copies of The Big Let Down, donate one—along with your personal message to the mom recipient—and choose a special thank you gift, including the campaign's signature “I Lifted!” tee shirt. Get the shipping address and more details at http://www.KimberlySealsAllers.com

“For the past seven years I’ve been working in Detroit, Philadelphia and other underserved neighborhoods across the U.S., places I call “first food deserts” that lack the necessary resources and support for a baby’s the healthiest first food—breast milk. The Big Let Down is an important resource for all communities. " says Seals Allers, a former writer at Fortune magazine. "As we work to better educate low-income women on the benefits and how-to’s of breastfeeding, we also must educate them on the "why's" of breastfeeding. The Big Letdown lays out the why's of the environment for breastfeeding in the U.S. so mothers and future mothers can be better prepared for the experience and all women can advocate for the needed policy changes our infants deserve.”

How “The Big Let Down Lifts Up” Works:

1. From now until February 15, purchase two copies of The Big Let Down online or in-store. Save your confirmation number!

1. Ship one copy to: The Big Lift Up Project, 204-17 Hillside Avenue, Suite 328, Hollis, NY 11423

2. Go to KimberlySealsAllers.com, enter your order confirmation number, write your personal message to the mom who will receive your book and choose your special gift!

3. Lift Up complete!

4. Follow Kimberly’s LIFT UP journey from book collection and delivery to the moms in Philadelphia and Detroit on Twitter and Instagram @IAmKSealsAllers and with the hashtag #TBLDLiftsUP

About the Author

KIMBERLY SEALS ALLERS is an award-winning journalist, and leading breastfeeding commentator. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, Huffington Post, The Daily Beast, CNN.com, Ladies Home Journal, The New York Daily News, Real Simple, Fortune, Pregnancy and many others. She has appeared on Good Morning America, CNN, Anderson Cooper, Fox News and the Huckabee Show and NPR. Kimberly worked at Fortune, Essence, New York Post and The Times (of London), before turning to freelance work.

THE BIG LETDOWN: HOW MEDICINE, BIG BUSINESS, AND FEMINISM UNDERMINE BREASTFEEDING

By Kimberly Seals Allers

Published by St. Martin’s Press

**On Sale January 24, 2017**

Hardcover | $25.99

ISBN: 9781250026965