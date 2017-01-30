East 9 at Pickwick Plaza signs new UPS Store in downtown Kansas City. The Pickwick is a beautiful historic building, and UPS is proud to be a part of its rebirth.

“The UPS Store is excited to join the business community in downtown Kansas City, and we are especially thrilled to be one of the first tenants in the historical renovation of East 9 at Pickwick Plaza by Gold Crown Properties, Inc. Gold Crown has been an engaging and cooperative partner throughout the leasing process," said Bob Shulman, the franchise owner of The UPS Store in downtown Kansas City. “They have worked hand-in-hand with us to provide an excellent retail space while still preserving the character of The Pickwick. It's a beautiful historic building, and we're proud to be a part of its rebirth.”

At The UPS Store, we're committed to providing convenient small business solutions with personalized and dedicated customer service. We look forward to serving individuals and local business owners as the one-stop shop for shipping, postal, printing, and comprehensive small business services.

East 9 at Pickwick Plaza has opened the first phase, the North Tower that includes 45 residential units back in December, 2016. Residents have occupied the building making availability limited due to the high demand. The entire development will celebrate its Grand Opening in the spring of 2017.

“The new UPS Store at Pickwick Plaza is yet another excellent addition to our 30,000+ square feet of retail/commercial space, and will serve not only as an amenity to our residents, but will maintain our mission to position the Pickwick Plaza block as a destination. Strategically aligning commercial tenants that add value to our residents is of great importance to the project. We are also the first community in Kansas City to have Zipcar on our project with free membership to our residents. We will host additional transportation features such as electric vehicle charging stations and quick access to the KC Streetcar that will assist downtown residents that promote green living solutions,” said Bryan Smith, Executive Vice President of Gold Crown Properties, Inc.

Bob Shulman, is the franchise owner and operator and owns other UPS locations throughout Kansas City. The new Pickwick UPS Store facility will feature domestic and international shipping, as well as:



Full-service packaging

Wide-format printing

Presentation and document finishing (binding, laminating, etc.)

Color and black-and-white copies

Onsite notary

Mailbox & postal services

And a variety of other business services

UPS Store Hours: Monday - Friday (8am - 7pm) Saturday - (9am – 5pm)

UPS was represented in their downtown search by Jared Frost of Point Commercial.

East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is Downtown Kansas City’s spectacular new 260 apartment home, multi-use community, offering Flex sized luxury apartments that fit the sizemaintain affordable unit prices, while preserving the luxury that matches and price point of parallels Kansas City’s growing market demand. East 9 is flush with amenities and boasts one of the only indoor salt water pools in downtown Kansas City. The residents will enjoy additional features such as custom wine lockers, private event space, in-home grocery delivery, attached secure parking garage, business center & conference room, Google Fiber and pet friendly services.

If you’re interested in a new place to call home, please visit http://www.East9KC.com where you may view 360º tours, select your apartment and lease your space now.