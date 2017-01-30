Pacific Center at 21250 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance “T2 Tech’s new office supports an improved team environment and features a powerful onsite data center to better serve our clients."

IT consulting firm T2 Tech Group recently moved its former headquarters in Redondo Beach to a larger space in Torrance, CA. The new office will be about three miles away from the old location.

T2 Tech facilitates IT infrastructure transformations and assessments for healthcare, government and other industries. They have helped health systems in Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco-Bay Area and the western United States expand or improve their IT environments.

Over the course of 2016, the company doubled the size of its team. The company’s expansion is the result of a growing client base as well as an increased effort to reach out to new partners. With growth planned over the next two years, the new office will provide optimized space for a much larger team.

As the need for adaptable IT heightens, the company plans to continue expanding its client base and workforce. With more square feet of space and other improved facilities, the new office will accommodate the company’s and their clients’ future needs.

The space was custom-designed to facilitate efficient collaboration between engineers, project managers and leadership. The new office also features a tailored color scheme and design to promote T2 Tech’s business identity.

In addition to facilities that will help drive the engine of T2 Tech Group’s internal operations, the new office features a cutting-edge lab housed in an onsite data center. The lab will be used as a production environment to test proof of concepts for clients' IT environments before going live. The lab is a multimillion dollar investment that also contributes to internal staff education, enabling T2 Tech engineers to keep up-to-date with the industry’s best technology.

“T2 Tech’s new office supports an improved team environment and features a powerful onsite data center to better serve our clients,” said Kevin Torf, managing partner at T2 Tech. “By supplying better facilities and resources to work with, the new office demonstrates T2 Tech’s commitment to professionalism and the people who bridge technology and business for end-users.”

The new office is at 21250 Hawthorne Blvd. Ste. 250, Torrance, CA 90503. It will be within the Pacific Center building, only 11 miles away from LAX. In a convenient location, the space will provide ease of access for clients and guests traveling to and from the freeway. Aside from the address change, contact information for T2 Tech Group will remain the same. Read more about the company’s transition in their company blog about the move.

About T2 Tech Group

T2 Tech Group is a leader in the practical application of technology for healthcare and a range of other industries. Since its founding in 2006, T2 Tech has consistently delivered high-quality consulting and management advisory services to executives and IT leaders. Unlike many consulting firms, T2 Tech has no financial interest in vendor selection, freeing the company to focus completely on realizing client goals. The company balances business and IT needs, uses a proven adaptable framework, can see projects from assessment to post-implementation, and practices transparency in everything they do. For more information about T2 Tech Group, visit t2techgroup.com and connect with them on Twitter @T2TechGroup.