tekVizion CEO, Chakra DeValla, will share tips on how to maximize the value of multi-vendor business communications networks, while also reducing costs and improving system reliability at ITEXPO Feb 8-10 in Ft. Lauderdale.

As part of the “Telecom Reseller Week,” Mr. DeValla will speak at two sessions which address critical challenges in the evolving business communications industry.



In the session "Profit from Endpoint Testing" (Wednesday, February 8 at 1:30 pm in room 207) Mr. DeValla will talk about how automated testing can solve interoperability problems for service providers and enterprises, as well as create an opportunity for Value Added Resellers (VARs) to add beneficial services to their offerings for their customers.

While the move to SIP trunking is imperative, recent studies have found that up to 80% of enterprises that moved to SIP trunking have experienced deployment problems. In the panel discussion "Solving SIP Trunking Problems" (Thursday, February 9 at 1:30 pm in room 207) Mr. DeValla will participate on a panel discussing common problems with deploying SIP trunks and steps that can be taken to mitigate issues, speed deployment and accelerate revenue for service providers and resellers.

For VARs, end users and service providers unable to attend ITEXPO, more information on these subjects can be found by visiting http://www.tekvizion.com. Here you can sign up for demos and free trials for services that maximize value and mitigate risks for enterprise customers, as well as providing revenue-generating opportunities for VARs and other channel partners. Or request more information by emailing sales(at)tekvizion(dot)com.

Telecom Reseller Week is collocated with ITEXPO being held February 8-10, 2017, at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. For more information visit http://itexpo.tmcnet.com/east/.

About tekVizion

tekVizion helps service providers, vendors and enterprise customers accelerate time to value, improve reliability and reduce the costs of deploying multi-vendor communication networks. tekVizion offers a range of services including interoperability testing, on-demand access to virtual lab environments, test automation platforms, integration services and custom application development.

Founded in 2002, tekVizion hosts the first interoperability lab of its kind. The company’s extensive lab resources include over 250 network elements and a team of dedicated specialists, certifying over 400 applications per year. tekVizion is headquartered in Plano, Texas, with offices in Chennai, India, and London. Contact us at +1.214.242.5900, info(at)tekVizion(dot)com, or visit http://www.tekVizion.com.