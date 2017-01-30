Chapel of the Flowers Wins The Knot "Best of Weddings" 2017 Award These awards are all the more special because they're from the most respected websites and publications that focus on weddings and hospitality

Several bridal and travel media organizations, including The Knot and TripAdvisor, have named Chapel of the Flowers "The best wedding venue in Las Vegas," the historic chapel announced today.

TheKnot.com, the go-to online resource that has helped millions of couples with wedding planning for two decades, presented Chapel of the Flowers with the coveted "Best of Weddings 2017." This is the sixth year in a row the Chapel has won this award from TheKnot.

Wedding Wire gave Chapel of the Flowers the "Couples Choice Award" for 2017, the fifth time they've received this honor. TripAdvisor, one of the most respected travel sites in the world, also recently awarded the historic chapel on the Las Vegas Strip the "Certificate of Excellence Award" for the second year in a row.

Vegas.com contacted Chapel of the Flowers this month with the news that they're a 2016 "Vegas.com Choice Award Winner," and the Review-Journal announced recently that the chapel earned the title "Best of Las Vegas Wedding Venue" for 2016. This is the fourth time the chapel has won this award from the Review-Journal.

The only freestanding venue of its kind on the Las Vegas Strip, Chapel of the Flowers offers couples an acre of beautiful indoor and lush outdoor settings for memorable ceremonies and exquisite photographs. Cameras are discreetly placed in the chapels allowing for a live-stream of videos on the internet that are shared with family and friends around the world.

"We are thrilled to accept these awards, which are all the more special because they're from the most respected websites and publications that focus on weddings and hospitality," said Donne Kerestic, CEO at Chapel of the Flowers. "Our team of over 90 wedding experts, including planners, coordinators, photographers, limousine drivers, florists and videographers, is completely dedicated to providing excellent customer service to the couples who say "I do" here. We now have over 1,200 "Excellent" reviews on TripAdvisor, and we attribute this to the personal experience we provide at every ceremony."

Wedding and vow renewal packages at Chapel of the Flowers include professional wedding planners and coordinators, a fleet of luxury limousines, professional photography and videography and designer floral services. The Chapel employees ensure that each couple is pampered and that guests receive exemplary service. Fairytale cobblestone pathways, waterfalls, gardens, a gazebo and a crystal canopy are other features that couples and guests rave about on TripAdvisor, Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and other social media sites. Chapel of the Flowers consistently ranks as one of the top destinations to see in Las Vegas and is a popular place for spontaneous marriage proposals, too.

Indoor settings at Chapel of the Flowers, located at 1717 Las Vegas Blvd near the hip SLS resort and iconic Stratosphere hotel, include the modern Magnolia and quaint Victorian chapels. The La Capella is undergoing renovations and will soon be unveiled. Some of the most popular outdoor wedding venues in Las Vegas are also found at Chapel of the Flowers. The Glass Gardens, unlike any other chapel in Las Vegas, will have a grand re-opening on February 13 with romantic ceremonies just in time for Valentine's Day. The Gazebo, featuring crystal drops from the ceiling, is ideal for intimate services for up to 16 guests.

Contact Chapel of the Flowers at 702-735- 4331 to book your ceremony. You can also book your wedding or vow renewal ceremony at http://www.LittleChapel.com.

About Chapel of the Flowers

Founded in 1960, Chapel of the Flowers is Las Vegas' highest rated and largest full-service wedding venue, providing traditional, modern and elegant Las Vegas weddings on the world-famous Strip. Nearly an acre of cobblestone-accented grounds and vibrant backdrops are designed to capture every picture-perfect moment of a Las Vegas wedding. Professional wedding planners ensure that every aspect of the wedding day is personal, easy and stress-free. Chapel of the Flowers' impeccable customer service assures the couple that all details of the wedding, including the ceremony, flowers, award-winning photography and reception venues will result in cherished memories for a lifetime. Chapel of the Flowers is honored to be one of the preferred venues in Las Vegas, the wedding capital of the world.

Media Contact

Nicole Robertson

Director of Operations, Chapel of the Flowers

702-735- 4331, ext 806

NicoleR(at)littlechapel(dot)com