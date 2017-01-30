Mango Technologies (https://mangotechnologies.co/) has opened the new headquarters of ClickUp (https://www.clickup.com), it’s project management app launching in November, in Palo Alto to serve as a primary base of operations and to house the growing sales and development teams.

Realizing the top talent is required for such a venture, the team at Mango made joining the elites of Silicon Valley a reality. With ClickUp, Mango Technologies is hoping to deliver a fundamentally different solution to some of the deepest problems in business, and this will require and A+ development team.

Although there are a number of giants already fighting within the market, Mango Technologies is not intimidated by their scale.

“We believe that we’ll be able to carve out our piece of the market – and that from there we’ll be able to expand to tangential markets as we grow,” stated Brian Evans, the CEO of Mango Technologies.

However, ClickUp is confident it’s fresh approach will be able to penetrate the market and allow it to develop into a major business.

ClickUp is the newest project for Mango Technologies, a young team which has been self-funded up to this point.

Though success is still uncertain, Mango Technologies hopes to stack the deck in it’s favor by leveraging their product experience, executional expertise, and passion for user experience to release ClickUp with maximum impact this November.