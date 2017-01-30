Andrew Shimek joins Neota Logic as President, Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Shimek, President and Chief Operating Officer of Neota Logic “Having been at the forefront of digital publishing and eDiscovery, I am thrilled to join Neota, one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence,” said Shimek.

Neota Logic Inc., creators of a leading artificial intelligence software platform, today announced that Andrew Shimek, a legal services and technology veteran, has joined Neota Logic as President and Chief Operating Officer. Andrew will work out of Neota’s world headquarters in midtown Manhattan. A former practicing attorney, Andrew has more than 20+ years’ experience in the legal technology segment, most recently serving as President of the global eDiscovery division of Epiq DTI, a leading global eDiscovery provider.

“We are delighted to have Andrew aboard as Neota continues to grow and expand worldwide. Andrew has a proven track record for building high performing teams and driving significant growth in both emerging and mature markets,” said Michael Mills Co-founder of Neota Logic. “Andrew’s leadership will ensure success in our mission to make doing business easier for our clients by leveraging our transformational technology so they can focus on growing their respective portfolios.”

“Having been at the forefront of digital publishing and eDiscovery, I am thrilled to join Neota, one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence,” said Shimek. “I am particularly excited to join at a time when artificial intelligence is experiencing explosive growth. Our innovative technology will drive legal, operational and compliance efficiencies in the future and I look forward to working with the Neota team to help clients take advantage of this emerging technology and to capitalize on a pivotal moment in the industry.”

About Andrew Shimek:

Andrew Shimek is a legal technology leader with 20+ years of experience at Epiq Systems, LexisNexis, and prior to that as a practicing attorney. While at Epiq, Andrew served in several leadership roles, most recently as the head of their global eDiscovery division managing teams delivering solutions across the United States, Europe and Asia. Prior to that he led and drove significant growth in their settlement administration, mass tort and breach response divisions as well as various bankruptcy creditor divisions, including Chapter 7 and loan servicing. While at LexisNexis, Andrew was a key leader in the transformation from print to digital publishing for some of the largest law firms in the country. Andrew went on to help position LexisNexis as an early thought leader in eDiscovery while building out new markets across the US. Prior to his time at LexisNexis, Andrew was a practicing attorney specializing in employment law. Andrew received his B.A. Summa Cum Laude from the University of St. Thomas and his J.D. Magna Cum Laude from the University of Minnesota.

About Neota Logic

Neota Logic delivers artificial intelligence software that makes doing business easier. Aligning with global law firms, corporations and top educational institutions, Neota’s AI software platform enables our clients to intelligently automate their expertise at internet scale through an operationally useful form – as applications embedded in business systems or consulted interactively in a browser. We transform expertise into action by empowering our clients to create innovative services that can help reduce risks, reduce costs and improve business decisions. For more information, visit http://www.neotalogic.com.

