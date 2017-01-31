"Neota Logic is an example of how combining our unique processes, documents and expertise with Artificial Intelligence software to simplify and streamline complex legal topics, we can add significant value to our clients.” - Isabell Parker of Freshfields

International Law Firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP have announced a global collaboration with Neota Logic Ltd, providers of intelligent software for legal and regulatory compliance.

Over the past year, Neota has been working closely with Freshfields’ Legal Services Innovation team to trial applications that will benefit lawyers and clients and this agreement marks the start of going live with these applications and the co-development of new opportunities.

Isabel Parker, Director of Legal Services Innovation explains, “We are constantly exploring ways in which we can introduce new technologies for the benefit of our lawyers and clients. Neota Logic is an example of how combining our unique processes, documents and expertise with Artificial Intelligence software to simplify and streamline complex legal topics, we can add significant value to our clients.”

Richard Seabrook, European Managing Director, Neota Logic, adds “We are hugely excited to be working with such a prestigious firm as Freshfields on their digital journey. Our unique technology is ideal for automating complex, legal and compliance matters and this announcement marks an important milestone in that journey for the ultimate benefit of their lawyers and clients.”

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800 plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading local firms. Our commitment, local and multi-national expertise and business know-how means our clients rely on us when it matters most.

About Neota Logic:

Neota Logic delivers artificial intelligence software that makes doing business easier. Aligning with global law firms, corporations and top educational institutions, Neota’s AI software platform enables our clients to intelligently automate their expertise at internet scale through an operationally useful form – as applications embedded in business systems or consulted interactively in a browser. We transform expertise into action by empowering our clients to create innovative services that can help reduce risks, reduce costs and improve business decisions. For more information, visit http://www.neotalogic.com.

