TaskReports Ranks ClickUp Best Project Management Software

“We’re extremely honored to have been considered – let alone ranked number one – given the newness of our product,” said Brian Evans, CEO of ClickUp.

TaskReports is a website which ranks and reviews all available project management software to help businesses decide from the many available options.

The review site evaluates the functionality and design of all products before releasing their official review and ratings.

In the review, TaskReports praised Mango Technologies, the company behind ClickUp, saying, “It’s very clear that Mango Technologies lives by their mission statement in building affordable beautifully designed software and getting rid of inefficiencies created by other platforms.”

In the rankings, ClickUp received a score of 9.5/10 which makes it the highest ranking in the websites history.

The team has stated that they plan on working hard to maintain or improve their ranking, citing a number of known initiatives that should be improving the product over the next few months.

Now that the startup has gotten their product into the open, they are preparing to focus on growth.

Brian Evans, CEO of ClickUp, clarified that building a great product will always be their top priority, and that they’re looking forward to connecting it with businesses who could benefit from it’s functionality.

ClickUp has more information on their website: clickup.com