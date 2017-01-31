DataBank Announces Data Center Acquisitions to Enter Two New Markets

DataBank, Ltd. - www.databank.com With eleven data centers in six major cities spanning three time zones, DataBank is poised to make a significant impact in every market it serves.

DataBank, Ltd., a Digital Bridge portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of network neutral data center facilities in both Cleveland and Pittsburgh from 365 Data Centers. The acquisition provides DataBank with key interconnection assets in both markets and further accelerates the company’s national expansion strategy. Both markets were identified by DataBank as attractive expansion geographies, and the acquisition provides the Company with differentiated entry points due to the number of top-tier carriers, the downtown locations and the existing high quality customer bases. DataBank plans to leverage these locations as an anchor for future expansion in each market.

“DataBank’s acquisition of the 365 facilities, together with the C7 Data Centers acquisition earlier this month, accelerates the Company’s business plan and complements our investment thesis in internet infrastructure at Digital Bridge,” said Marc C. Ganzi, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Bridge. “Our execution at DataBank aligns with our fundamental belief in the convergence of communications infrastructure; we see significant opportunities to leverage these facilities, network diversity and customer reach across not only DataBank, but all of our businesses, customers and partners.”

“Our success has stemmed from capitalizing on strategic growth in strong but underserved markets and expanding with our customers and partners,” said Tim Moore, CEO of DataBank. “With eleven data centers in six major cities spanning three time zones, DataBank is poised to make a significant impact in every market it serves.”

DataBank has custom-tailored solutions for colocation, cloud, interconnectivity, storage, and hosting along with a suite of complementary managed services available now in six major US markets which include Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Dallas and Salt Lake City. For additional company information, please visit http://www.databank.com.

About DataBank

DataBank is a leading provider of enterprise-class data center, cloud, and interconnection services, offering customers 100% uptime availability of data, applications and infrastructure. DataBank’s managed data center services are anchored in world-class facilities. Our customized technology solutions are designed to help customers effectively manage risk, improve their technology performance and allow them to focus on their core business objectives. DataBank is headquartered in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank Building, in downtown Dallas, TX. For additional information on DataBank locations and services, please visit http://www.databank.com or call 1(800) 840-7533.

About Digital Bridge Holdings

Founded in 2013 by Marc C. Ganzi and Ben Jenkins, Digital Bridge is focused on the ownership, investment and active management of companies in the communications infrastructure sector. Since inception, Digital Bridge has raised over $6.3 billion of debt and equity capital used to acquire and invest in the development of communications infrastructure businesses, including DataBank, ExteNet, Vertical Bridge, Andean Tower Partners, and Mexico Tower Partners.

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers is the leading data center solutions provider for cloud, content, carriers and enterprises in tier 2 markets. 365 operates 11 U.S. data centers and helps hundreds of businesses to improve user experience, reduce cost and speed innovation by leveraging our secure, carrier-neutral and reliable edge colocation services. With 100% uptime and industry compliance, 365 ensures that mission-critical application infrastructure is highly available and conveniently accessible. 365 is a privately held company based in Emeryville, California. For more information, visit http://www.365datacenters.com. ###