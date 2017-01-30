No question, Magento is one of the most robust and popular Ecommerce platforms in use today. MOST customers now have more choices and flexibility in choosing their web platform.

TCRDS Incorporated (http://www.tcrds.com), which is an industry leader in providing multichannel order system technology to retailers and direct marketing merchants of all sizes for more than 30 years, announced today that its class-leading “MOST” order management software is now fully integrated with Magento’s Enterprise and Community Editions, respectively.

TCRDS Incorporated's MOST, which is an acronym for MultiChannel Order System Technology, allows retailers to seamlessly integrate all of their disparate sales streams and ecommerce sites (CommerceV3, MarketLive, Magento and many others) into a single, centralized and easy-to-manage system. As a result, retailers can accurately and efficiently manage their business, and increase customer satisfaction, sales, repeat business, referrals and profits.

Per the new integration, MOST customers can now leverage Magento Enterprise’s class-leading ecommerce’s flexible, scalable and customizable feature set, including:



Real-time order status updates

Powerful merchandising capabilities

Cutting-edge site search

Customer segmentation for targeted communications

Real-time e-gift cards

Detailed reporting for unique insights

Extensive use of Magento API's

In addition, MOST customers can take advantage of Magento’s Community Edition, which is a flexible, open source commerce platform. It’s ideal for emerging small business sites, and for retailers who want to create a robust, customized and functional online store from scratch.

“Integrating MOST with Magento’s Enterprise and Community Editions is part of our longstanding commitment to help retailers improve sales, reduce costs, achieve quality standards, and enhance customer satisfaction,” commented Thomas Reid, TCRDS Incorporated's Founder and CEO. “According to the Internet Retailer Top 500, Magento Enterprise Edition retailers experience on average a 300 percent increase in sales. We are excited about helping our customers tap into their growth potential, and substantially improve their profitability and bottom-line.”

More information about TCRDS Incorporated's MOST is available at http://tcrds.com.

About TCRDS Incorporated

TCRDS Incorporated is an industry leader in providing multichannel order system technology to retailers and direct marketing merchants of all shapes and sizes. With the proven track record of over 30 years providing order systems solutions for retailers and direct marketers, the company has the expertise, the know-how and the flexibility to automate and integrate its clients’ various sales channels into one easy-to-manage system – ultimately so they can get the edge they need to stay on top of their business, and ahead of their competition. Learn more at http://www.tcrds.com.