Effective January 23rd, Emily Hill was named as the Chief Financial Officer for Long Island based BJG Electronics. Emily joins the Executive Management Team and will be responsible for all financial systems and reporting within BJG Electronics, Inc. Emily will report to BJG President, Rick Flora, and will have a key role in developing BJG’s strategic growth plans.



Emily brings more than 30 years of finance experience to BJG. Most recently serving as the Group Financial Director for NY based DRI Relays. Prior to DRI she served in a variety of financial leadership roles for distributors on Long Island including Chief Financial Officer of Allied Digital Technologies and Corporate Controller of Electrograph Systems. Emily has a Master’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Georgia and an Undergraduate Degree in Accounting from North Carolina State University.



BJG’s president Rick Flora noted; “We are delighted to have Emily join our leadership team and believe her background and experience will bring value to our company immediately.” BJG’s Chairman, Glenn Davidson, went on to comment that “Emily is an outstanding addition to BJG’s already strong leadership team. We are looking forward to making good use of her skills as we roll out an aggressive growth plan over the next several years.”