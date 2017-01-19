When your employees all think like owners and always do what is right for clients, great things happen.

Cassaday & Company, Inc., is proud to announce that the firm now has $2 billion in assets under management (AUM). This is a significant milestone in the industry, as fewer than 1% of wealth management firms are at this level. According to RIA Channel, there are approximately 12,500 wealth managers in the nation, but only 120 manage more than $2 billion.

Stephan Cassaday founded the company in 1993 after 16 years of working for Wall Street firms. He abandoned the traditional brokerage model in order to provide objective advice without conflicts of interest, and to assure that clients could work with an independent firm that was not owned by a bank, insurance or brokerage firm. Starting with $40 million in client assets in 1993, Cassaday and his team, through a combination of returns and new clients, has grown at a compounded rate of over 18% for 23 years.

The firm has been recognized by peers, the community and the media as an industry leader. Barron’s, Forbes, Financial Times, and Investment News among others have ranked Cassaday & Company, Inc. as a top wealth management firm. Cassaday has been recognized as:



Barron’s Top 100 Independent Advisors in the Nation

Barron’s Top 100 Among All Advisors in the Nation

Barron’s #1 Advisor in Virginia on the Top Advisors State-by-State List for Multiple Years

Cassaday credits the growth of Cassaday & Company, Inc. to his exceptional employees. “Our success is directly related to the hard work of our professionals who are rallied around the idea that investors want objective and impartial advice from fiduciaries working at an independent firm. When your employees all think like owners and always do what is right for clients, great things happen,” says Cassaday. “I’m honored to be surrounded by such talented people who work together towards a simple goal— honesty, integrity, judgment and service at the highest levels, always.”

About Cassaday & Company, Inc.

Cassaday & Company, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm located in McLean, Virginia. The firm is recognized by Barron’s as the #1 Financial Advisor in Virginia on their list of ‘Top 1,200 Advisors: State by State’, as one of the ‘Top 100 Financial Advisors in the Nation’, and as one of the ‘Top 100 Independent Advisors in the Nation’ for 2016. The firm is also named on Forbes’ list of ‘America’s Top Wealth Advisors’, Washingtonian’s list of ‘Top Wealth Advisers’, and Inc. 5000’s ‘Fastest Growing Companies’ list. With a strong commitment on employee development and community engagement, Cassaday has also been recognized with workplace excellence honors from the Washingtonian, Washington Business Journal, Virginia Business, Pensions & Investments, Northern Virginia Family Service and many others. For more information, go to http://www.cassaday.com.

Important Disclosures: Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory and insurance services offered through Cassaday and Company, Inc., a registered investment adviser not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates. Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation. To learn about these criteria for all of these awards, please visit http://www.cassaday.com/who-we-are/awards. *Source: http://riachannel.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/Understanding-the-RIA-channel-2015.pdf