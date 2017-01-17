ReviMedia Acquires Mobile Performance Marketing Company

Recent acquisition further positions ReviMedia as a forerunner in the performance marketing industry. With the network of strong advertiser campaigns and high quality call affiliates that we acquire, it will spearhead ReviMedia’s further growth in calls.

Performance marketing company, ReviMedia announced that it has acquired Click2Call Network, an industry leader in mobile performance marketing, operating out of New York.

The asset purchase of the mobile performance marketing company fits into ReviMedia’s overall strategy to offer industry leading quality calls and transfers to its clients. By purchasing the company, ReviMedia will expand its reach, its client and affiliate base, as well as moving into new verticals.

“ReviMedia is seeing a clear growth strategy in user initiated call campaigns, both in the verticals ReviMedia currently operates in and newer verticals. With the network of strong advertiser campaigns and high quality call affiliates that we acquire, it will spearhead ReviMedia’s further growth in calls,” said ReviMedia Chief Operations Officer and co-founder, Bas Offers.

Click2Call Network brings in excellent products and an established, cliental network. The acquisition further positions ReviMedia as a forerunner in the performance marketing industry, enhancing the company’s future growth and performance. Both founders of Click2Call Network, Phil Friedman and Eyal Vadai will remain engaged with ReviMedia on an ongoing basis to guide the acquisition.

“We feel that we are very much aligned with ReviMedia’s vision. Click2Call Network fits in naturally with ReviMedia as it expands into different verticals and this will provide our call customers a much larger offering of traffic sources for their products,” said Click2Call Network CEO Phil Friedman.

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions.

ReviMedia is a fast-growing performance marketing company offering sophisticated lead generation and lead exchange solutions to clients across multiple verticals, including insurance, financial services, and home services. ReviMedia’s competitive advantage is its proprietary platform, which has resulted in its sister company, PX. ReviMedia is headquartered in New York, NY with offices in The Netherlands, Ukraine and Panama. For more information, please visit http://www.revimedia.com and http://www.px.com.