Facebook Live is Now The Go To For Webinars

How (& Why) To Stream A Facebook Live Webinar

by Joe Brown

Creative Director: Media Junkies, digital marketing experts

Contact: joe(at)mediajunkies(dot)com(dot)au

Website: mediajunkies.com.au

The News:

When Facebook Live launched in early 2016, entrepreneurs and ambitious creatives jumped on its live streaming video function—step aside SnapChat, here came a dynamic and more accessible live chat site. Now in 2017, Facebook Live has gotten much better. Introducing pre-scheduling for webinars, some are saying that it is set to become the only communication platform for gathering employees, experts and clients, replacing Skype, Google+ Hangout and even the revolutionary WeChat in China.

Media Junkies’ creative director (and Facebook junkie) Joe Brown offers the no nonsense guide to using Facebook Live to stream webinars, which will bring in clients and fans from all over the world, from New York City to Antarctica, Australia to Ireland. It’s ease will also keep the loyalists loyal. Streaming webinars via Facebook Live is different from the traditional platforms. It has become the best way for businesses and entrepreneurs to invite the world in, to hold chat sessions, meetings and workshops from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world.

There are, however, some quirks to getting the system streaming loud and clear. Most businesses and entrepreneurs know that Facebook is an essential platform to grow business. Yet they have little to no clue how to navigate it. Joe Brown is a digital media veteran who spends his days nerding out to the new digital tools—and the glitches that come with them—in order to guide clients to thrive.

What’s Needed To Start Right Now:



Know why Facebook Live is right for getting the business message out to the world. Know the advantages and…the disadvantages. Yep, there are quirks that could drive any user crazy.

Third party tools that utilise the Facebook API are the simplest path to using Facebook Live. It can be done without… but it’s a lot more fiddly. Joe Brown’s no-nonsense guide will advise on the third party tools available.

Awesome content for a gathering so that the world will come flocking.

