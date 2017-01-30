Clio Offers Support to Lawyers Fighting for Immigrants’ Rights

Clio, the world’s leading cloud-based practice management solution for law firms, announced today that they would donate free access to their software to support the efforts of on-the-ground attorneys reacting to the unprecedented change in immigration law.

In response to the executive order on Immigration enacted on January 27, 2017, lawyers across the United States have mobilized to reconnect families and protect the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful immigrants. Working from the floors, parking lots, and cafeterias of airports, these lawyers continue to donate their time, expertise, and unwavering belief in the rule of law.

Clio is proud to support the efforts of these lawyers by donating access to their cloud-based legal practice management software, which will help them coordinate efforts on the ground.

“In the eight years we’ve served the legal community, we have never seen so many lawyers organize for a cause so quickly. We want them to know that we are here to help,” said Jack Newton, CEO and co-founder of Clio.

Clio will be reaching out directly to chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and International Refugee Assistance Project to find lawyer-coordinators for each airport action group. However, groups can also reach out to Clio directly enable a free account. Groups organizing at each airport can use their account access to:



Organize their case files

Share documents and templates with other lawyers

Securely communicate through encrypted messages

Schedule shifts and meetings

Access case files via the web or mobile devices

“Countries are stronger when they welcome public scrutiny of their laws. I'm proud to work at a company that lives the same values as these volunteer lawyers,” said Joshua Lenon, Clio’s Lawyer in Residence and Outreach Coordinator.

To claim a Clio account for your action group, please email info(at)clio(dot)com.