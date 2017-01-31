Our team’s main focus is creating graphics and training on the latest platforms so you don’t have to. Once companies decide to outsource their graphic needs, the return on investment is enormous.

QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is well-versed in most control manufacture software. QA Graphics works to continue and diversify its service offerings to build graphics using several new platforms. QA Graphics now offers new services for control manufacturing software, including: DGLux5 and Project Assist 2.0, Trane® TracerTM ES & SC, Niagara® 4, and Schneider Electric® - StruxureWareTM. Projects have already been completed in-house and are live for all of these platforms.

“We are seeing huge growth in this service area,” said Dan McCarty, owner and president of QA Graphics. “As the software gets more complex and advanced, it gets harder for the control installers to keep up to date on these new platforms. That’s where QA Graphics comes in. Our team’s main focus is creating graphics and training on the latest platforms so you don’t have to. Once companies decide to outsource their graphic needs, the return on investment is enormous. They free up time for their technicians, and building owners reap the rewards. Graphics are not just something to look at any longer, they are the litmus test for the user experience for the entire BAS.”

“The other major change we’ve noticed is that building owners want to keep their graphics and floorplans domestic,” he said. “That’s another plus to working with us. All of our services are done in-house, right here in the Midwest.”

QA Graphics creates system graphics for control manufacturers and system integrators around the world. The company’s team of technical graphic designers and 3D designers will remain on the front line of change as the industry continues to evolve. With 10 years’ experience providing BAS graphic services, the company continues to be the go-to source for custom BAS solutions.

About QA Graphics - QA Graphics is a leader in the building automation and green building industries. The company specializes in HVAC graphic development services, system graphics, floor plan graphics, and Energy Efficiency Education Dashboards™ (EEEDs). These dashboards help organizations teach occupants about building performance and sustainability. The company also provides marketing solutions such as interactive applications, 3D design and animation, UX design, videos, and more. Visit http://www.qagraphics.com to learn more.